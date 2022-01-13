Middlesbrough & Sunderland among clubs seeking transfer swoop for defender

Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sunderland will all monitor Anthony Glenning’s performances at Barrow in the coming months ahead of a potential summer switch.

The 22-year-old left-back is currently contracted to Burnley but he is way down the pecking order at Turf Moor, so he joined the League Two side on loan last week.

With his contract expiring in the summer, there are doubts about the long-term future of the former Liverpool academy graduate, who seemingly has several suitors.

That’s after Football Insider revealed Boro, Hull and the Black Cats are all considering signing Glennon on a free transfer in the summer if he impresses for the rest of the season.

The defender enjoyed a memorable debut for Barrow, playing and scoring as they were beaten 5-4 by Barnsley in a remarkable FA Cup third round clash over the weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley will try to offer Glennon a new contract, although a lot could depend on what division they are in next season, with Sean Dyche’s side in a relegation battle right now.

The verdict

This shows how clubs are always looking ahead when it comes to potential signings and Glennon could certainly be a bargain for someone in the summer.

Despite his lack of game time with the Clarets over the years, the left-back is an exciting prospect but he needs to show what he can do on a regular basis now.

So, the loan to Barrow is a great opportunity for the player and if he does do well it seems he could have plenty of options ahead of next season as he looks to sort his long-term future.

