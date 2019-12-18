Sunderland developments could open the door to Middlesbrough finding the creative spark they desire: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

Middlesbrough’s need for attacking signings is hardly breaking news.

The Teessiders are the lowest goalscorers in the Championship and if they’re to move away from the relegation battle then it’s crucial for them to add a spark to their attack.

Adrian Bevington and his scouting team have been scouring the UK and Europe for potential options to add to Jonathan Woodgate’s side, but perhaps the solution is waiting around 45 minutes up the A19.

Aiden McGeady is likely to be on the way out of Sunderland in the January transfer window.

A disagreement at the club’s training ground led Phil Parkinson to confirm that the 33-year-old is available to move on next month as they look to get their promotion hopes back on track in League One.

McGeady is renowned as one of Sunderland’s best players, but it seems that it’s been decided to let him move on to a club that can fulfil his ambitions.

The Republic Of Ireland international is one of the Black Cats’ highest earning players meaning that they could struggle to offload a player who is very much in the autumn of his career.

But perhaps McGeady could be a short-term solution to Middlesbrough’s problem.

The 33-year-old hardly fits in to the Teessiders’ recruitment model which is based on signing young, undervalued players, but he could certainly do a job.

Sunderland will want to get McGeady away from Wearside at the earliest opportunity, and while Boro almost certainly won’t be keen on a permanent move, they may be tempted by a loan switch to take them through to the summer.

This would allow Middlesbrough to readdress the issue at the end of the season when they’re more likely to find a cost-effective, permanent solution to the problem.

There’s no evidence to suggest that this is a move that could be on the cards, but given the situation of the three parties it could perhaps be a solution which suits everyone – at least in the short-term.