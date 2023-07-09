Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has revealed there will be a focus on ensuring there's the right balance between youth and experience in the squad before the transfer window slams shut, speaking to the Northern Echo.

Boro have already been pretty busy in the transfer market - and rightly so considering they need to replace their former loanees and those that have departed on the expiration of their deals at the Riverside.

They will be aiming for promotion next season - but they need to ensure they have a squad capable of competing for a top-six place and this is why this transfer window could be crucial.

What transfer business have Middlesbrough conducted already?

Releasing Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall and Joe Lumley, they also let Kamil Conteh go for an undisclosed fee and have recruited plenty of players in return.

Alex Gilbert joined from Brentford, Rav van den Berg has come in from PEC Zwolle, Australians Tom Glover and Sammy Silvera arrived on the same day, Morgan Rogers came in from Manchester City and yesterday, Seny Dieng arrived from Queens Park Rangers.

With these signings on board, they have addressed quite a few positions, with a goalkeeper desperately required following the departures of Zack Steffen, Daniels and Lumley. Thankfully for them, Dieng has now come in.

Middlesbrough's key transfer priority

There are certain positions that still need to be addressed but Carrick is seemingly focused less on that and more on the balance of the squad.

Speaking about what Boro still need to do in the market, he said: "There’s different parts of a squad – you want the younger ones, and then you want the ones to underpin that with the talent and potential.

"You want the ones who are pushing to play, and then you want senior ones as well. You have to get the balance right with that and we’ll be working hard with that through the rest of the window."

What's left for Middlesbrough to do?

Their goalkeeping department is sorted now with both Dieng and Glover coming in, so they don't need to worry too much about that unless both Liam Roberts departs and Sol Brynn heads out on loan. If one of those two stay, they shouldn't need to bring in another stopper.

At centre-back, they have some good options but a left-back will be required if Marc Bola leaves, so that's an area they should be looking at as they potentially look to fill the void that Ryan Giles has created with his departure.

It may also be worthwhile for them to bring in another central midfielder following Alex Mowatt's departure, especially with Matt Crooks potentially being needed up top at some point.

However, no one should be coming in to take away Hayden Hackney's starting place, because he was magnificent last season and will only get better with more experience under his belt.

A lot of credit has to go to Boro and their recruitment team for bringing in more wide players because that will give them something different going forward, but they should be looking to recruit at least one or two strikers, especially if the likes of Matthew Hoppe and Josh Coburn leave on loan again.

Cameron Archer would be an excellent addition - but it would be difficult to see him returning to the Riverside with the Teesside outfit remaining in the Championship.