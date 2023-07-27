Middlesbrough's success in the 2022-23 season - despite falling short in the play-offs at the end of the campaign - was somewhat reliant on some loan stars that were acquired by the club.

Cameron Archer partnered with Chuba Akpom to fire the goals in to help the Teessiders into the top six, and at left-back Ryan Giles was a revelation after joining from Wolves.

Having been on plenty of temporary stints away from Molineux in his young career - some more successful than others - Giles was brought in as a wing-back by Chris Wilder but when he was replaced in the dugout by Michael Carrick, the 23-year-old played as an out-and-out left-back.

Giles racked up 12 assists in all competitions for Middlesbrough last season and was a very important part of Carrick's system on the attack, but naturally he was going to attract transfer attention from other clubs thanks to his form at the Riverside Stadium.

It was reported a week ago that Boro had submitted a permanent offer to try and bring Giles back to Teesside, but there has been a development in the left-sided player's situation - and it's not good news for Carrick.

What is the transfer latest on Ryan Giles?

According to Tom Collomosse of the Daily Mail, Boro are now set to miss out on signing Giles.

Collomosse has claimed that Giles is set to undergo a medical with Premier League newboys Luton Town ahead of a switch to Kenilworth Road, in a move that will surely give him the regular top flight game-time that his stint in the Championship last season deserved.

Boro will now have to move on to other targets should Giles complete a medical with the Hatters, with left-back an area they are incredibly short in with the new season starting in just over a weeks time.

What has Michael Carrick said on Ryan Giles?

When quizzed on the situation involving a potential move for Giles following their friendly with Bradford City on Wednesday night, Carrick said, per TeessideLive: “Gilo had a good season with us last season, but he was on loan and that’s the thing about loan players, they’ve got to go back.

"We’re obviously looking to do things in the window, so we’ll see what comes from it."

Boro have also been linked in the last week with SC Cambuur left-back Al Bangura, with Mike McGrath of The Telegraph claiming that talks have happened over a potential £500,000 deal.

The 24-year-old Sierra Leone international played 29 times in the Eredivisie last season and appears to be Boro's top target now that they have seemingly lost out on re-signing Giles.

Should Middlesbrough not be able to agree a deal for Bangura, they may have to cast their net further afield in a bid to try and replace Giles, but they clearly have the money considering they had reportedly bid around the £5 million mark for their former loanee.

A deal needs to be struck for a left-back one way or another though in the near future as with the Championship season approaching, Boro do not have a recognised first-team player in that area of the pitch.