Middlesbrough full-back Tommy Smith was stretchered off in their pre-season friendly against Real Betis on Saturday.

Tommy Smith suffers major injury worry

The defender joined Boro last year, and he quickly established himself as a regular, with the 31-year-old going on to make 38 appearances as Michael Carrick’s side reached the play-offs.

Therefore, he was likely to be an important member of the squad moving forward, and Smith was in the XI from the off against the Spanish side, as Boro continue their preparations for the new season.

However, there was a major concern for the player as the Northern Echo revealed he was taken off in agony after going in for a challenge in the first half.

“Smith is down here - and the Boro medical staff have called for a stretcher. This looks like a serious one. Smith went down stretching to try to make a challenge - and it was immediately obvious he'd suffered a serious issue, with Boro's players calling for medical attention straight away.

“Smith leaves the field strapped to the stretcher. It's clearly a serious injury - and a huge blow for Boro.”

Of course, it’s too soon to speculate on just how bad the problem may be, but all at the Riverside Stadium could see it wasn’t a good one.

What does this mean for Middlesbrough?

If Smith is ruled out for an extended period, it’s going to be a massive blow for Carrick, and it would no doubt change their plans about the transfer market.

Rav van den Berg came on for Smith in the game against Betis, but he is predominantly a centre-back. Meanwhile, Anfernee Dijksteel is also out at the moment, and there had been doubts about his future anyway.

Versatile youngster Terrell Agyemang could fill in if needed, but that would be a big ask at Championship level. Plus, Isaiah Jones is another option as a last resort, but he prefers playing higher up the pitch, and you would lose that attacking threat.

So, bringing in a right-back could quickly become a priority for the Teesside outfit.

Middlesbrough summer transfer plans

Carrick has been busy in the window so far, and fans will be excited with the signings that have come through the door. Generally, there has been a focus on signing young, hungry players who can kick-on and fulfil their potential at Boro in the years to come.

But, there needs to be a balance, and having players like Smith in the squad is hugely important as you need experienced figures who have been there and done it in the Football League, which he has.

If he is out, the former Huddersfield man would be missed in terms of his leadership as well as on the pitch, which may come into the thinking of Carrick.

It’s shaping up to be a busy few weeks for Boro, who will no doubt be active in the market ahead of the deadline.

Boro start their season against Millwall at home on August 5.