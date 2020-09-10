Middlesbrough submit transfer offer for Wigan Athletic player

Middlesbrough have tabled an offer for Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (09/09, 20:40).

Wigan have bid farewell to plenty of key players this summer, as the club look to raise funds after entering administration at the end of last season.

The likes of Kieffer Moore, Jamal Lowe, Joe Gelhardt and Leon Balogun are among those to have left the club, with Nathan Byrne having a medical ahead of a move to Derby County later today.

Morsy could be the next player to leave the DW Stadium, after being left out of the squad which faced Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup at the weekend.

Sky Sports claim that Middlesbrough have now tabled a formal offer for Morsy, who has captained Wigan for a few seasons now.

The 29-year-old made 40 appearances for the Latics last season, and produced a series of solid performances under Paul Cook in the middle of the park.

Sky claim that it is unlikely that Wigan will accept Boro’s first offer for the player, but it remains to be seen whether they make another offer for the midfielder.

The Verdict

Morsy would be an excellent signing for Middlesbrough.

After losing Adam Clayton, Neil Warnock’s side need more leaders in the middle of the park, and Morsy is a top player for this level.

He is good on the ball, he isn’t afraid of a challenge, and although Wigan’s financial position is unfortunate, Boro could definitely take advantage here.