Turkish midfielder Berat Özdemir is attracting interest from Middlesbrough.

Boro have made a bid for midfielder Berat Özdemir, but it has fallen short of Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq's asking price, according to Turkish publication Kuzey Ekspres.

Özdemir spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor, and represented the Türkiye national team for the first time since 2021 in a friendly against Italy in June.

Berat Özdemir's stats from 2023/24 loan spell at Trabzonspor (all competitions); according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 39 1 1

It was reported that Middlesbrough made a bid of just under £2 million ($2.5 million = £1.98 million) for the 26-year-old, while Spanish club Osasuna offered closer to £3 million.

Both offers did not meet Al-Ettifaq's valuation of the player, which is believed to be around the £4 million mark.

Middlesbrough make an offer for Al-Ettifaq midfielder Berat Özdemir

Özdemir only has one year remaining on his contract with Al-Ettifaq, after joining the Saudi Pro League side from Trabzonspor in 2022.

Boro boss Michael Carrick clearly feels as though he would be a valuable addition to his squad. The 42-year-old has already brought three new signings through the door this summer - Luke Ayling, Delano Burgzorg and Aidan Morris.

Morris was signed from Columbus Crew to strengthen Middlesbrough's midfield department, but it seems as though Carrick wants further reinforcements in that area of the pitch.

A decision was made early in the summer not to pursue the permanent signing of Lewis O'Brien, after the midfielder spent last season on loan at the Riverside from Nottingham Forest.

Now, it has become apparent that Boro have instead set their sights on targets from across the world, following Morris' arrival from the USA and their bid for Özdemir.

Carrick will hope that his business this summer is enough to bridge the gap to the play-offs next season, after Boro finished eighth in the Championship last season.

What would Berat Özdemir bring to Boro?

Özdemir is primarily a defensive midfielder who likes to break up play and recycle possession to start attacks.

The 26-year-old should not find it difficult to adapt to the Championship, having played 128 games in the physical Turkish Süper Lig, especially when you consider his combative playing style on the pitch.

He is strong in the tackle, good in the air and capable of spreading the play with long passes. He is entering the prime of his career, and Boro will hope that the prospect of helping them gain promotion to the Premier League is enough to convince him to join the club.

Özdemir has four caps for his country, and Kuzey Ekspres explained that signing for a team in a competitive division is extremely important to him as he aims to force his way back into the national team.

The well-rounded midfielder, who spent last season on loan at his former club Trabzonspor, was called up by Türkiye for their UEFA European Championship qualifier against Wales in November, but did not feature on the pitch.

He played for his country for the first time since 2021 after coming off the bench in a friendly against Italy ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany. The midfielder was not included in the final squad for the tournament, but clearly has ambitions to get back into the team.

Middlesbrough will need to increase their offer, as well as beat Osasuna to his signature, if they are to sign Özdemir, but he would be a great addition if they can make the deal happen.