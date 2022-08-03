Middlesbrough submit big money offer for 14-goal forward

Middlesbrough are pushing forward with a move to sign Jørgen Strand Larsen, according to Norwegian media TV2.

It is believed that the Championship club have made an offer worth up to £9 million for the player.

Strand Larsen currently plays for Dutch side Groningen, where he scored 14 league goals from 32 appearances last season.

That helped the side to a 12th place finish in the Eredivisie in what was his most prolific league campaign to date.

The 22-year old has spent two seasons with the Netherlands-based club having signed from his native Norway in 2020.

However, Chris Wilder’s side face competition from other clubs who are reportedly willing to go even higher with their bid for the forward.

Groningen are hopeful of keeping the striker, but he could yet depart at the end of the month with deadline day now looming.

That means it may require an even bigger offer for Boro to tempt the side into a possible sale.

Think you’re a Middlesbrough expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 When were they founded? 1876 1886 1896 1906

The club has money to spend following the sales this summer of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, which netted the club in excess of £20 million.

Wilder’s side got their season underway on Saturday evening with a 1-1 draw with West Brom, with a clash away to QPR awaiting on August 6.

The Verdict

Strand Larsen would certainly be an explosive signing for Boro to make, especially given the fee it will likely take to complete a deal.

But it could be worth it if he can continue his improved goal scoring returns while transitioning to English football.

Wilder is also in a real need for a consistent goal scorer in his team if the club wants to earn promotion to the Premier League.

This will be a big test of their willingness to spend, with £9 million already a very sizable fee as it is.