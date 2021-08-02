Middlesbrough strike significant off-field deal as Premier League appointment beckons

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to appoint Kieran Scott as the club’s new sporting director, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Norwich City man is set to move to the Riverside Stadium in his new role following the end of the summer transfer window.

Scott boasts a glowing reputation for the work done during his time at Carrow Road where he has held the head of recruitment role at the club under current sporting director Stuart Webber.

In an interview with the Pink’un, Scott revealed his hopes of moving into a sporting director position as the next step in his career, however it now seems that he won’t be making that move with his current club Norwich City.

For Middlesbrough, the appointment would signal the start of a new era.

The Teessiders have operated without a sporting director up until this point with Steve Gibson allowing the club’s CEO Neil Bausor and manager Neil Warnock to take the lead on the club’s recruitment efforts, so the appointment of Scott would certain mark a gear-shift for the Championship club.

However with life in the Championship getting more competitive by the year it seems that Gibson is looking to emulate the success of their divisional rivals.

22 things all Middlesbrough fans simply must know - But do you?

1 of 22 In what year did Steve Gibson save Middlesbrough from liquidation? 1966 1976 1986 1996

The verdict

This would be a massive appointment for Middlesbrough.

The club’s recruitment efforts in recent years have lacked strategic direction and that has been shown by the sheer quantity of high-value talent that have been bought for vast sums and allowed to leave for pennies in recent years.

With Kieran Scott in this role it would provide much greater stability to the club.

Recruitment in the EFL is very difficult with funds often limited and so bringing in a recruitment specialist like Scott would be a significant boost for the club as they look to operate in an efficient and sustainable manner.