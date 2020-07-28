Middlesbrough strike key Neil Warnock agreement

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Neil Warnock will stay on as manager heading into the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Warnock took over from Jonathan Woodgate towards the end of June, with the latter being relieved of his duties after spending a year in charge at the Riverside.

Boro sat just one place above the drop-zone when Warnock was appointed, and despite beating Stoke by two goals to nil in his first game at the helm, defeats to Hull and QPR saw them drop into the bottom three.

Boro, though, managed to record three wins from their final five games to keep them up, with the Teesside club finishing 17th in the Championship table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Boro have now confirmed via their official website that the 71-year-old will remain in charge heading into next season, where they will be hoping that they can endure a much-improved campaign.

Warnock, who has won four out of eight games in charge of Boro, will also be joined by Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson, who helped the side get over the line in the race for survival.

The Verdict

I think this is the right decision for Boro, most definitely.

Warnock is an experienced manager who knows what it takes to make teams successful at this level, so with a full summer transfer window under his belt, he could build a really good squad.

He loves life in management, clearly, and next season will be special for him as he looks to surpass 1,500 games in charge as a manager in total.