Middlesbrough strike exciting Birmingham City transfer agreement

Middlesbrough have announced the signature of Caolan Boyd-Munce from Birmingham City.

The Belfast native has joined the club on a two-and-a-half year contract with the club.

Boyd-Munce, 21, made nine appearances for Birmingham City and only signed a new two-year deal with the club last summer.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder revealed his delight with the confirmation of the Northern Irishman’s signature.

“We’re really pleased to bring Caolan in. He’s a young left-footed central midfielder who we have been tracking for quite a while now,” said Wilder, via the club’s official website.

“He’s been playing regularly in Birmingham’s Under-23s, we’ve been watching him closely, and we’re delighted the opportunity has arisen for us to sign him.”

The forward has represented his country at U15 all the way to U21 level.

Middlesbrough are currently seventh in the Championship table. Wilder’s side have won their last three league games in a row and are only one point away from sixth place Huddersfield Town, while also having a game in hand on their rivals.

Boro next face a trip to Mansfield Town in the Third Round of the FA Cup on January 8.

Their league campaign resumes on January 15 with the visit of Reading to the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

This looks like a solid signing for Middlesbrough. It’s unlikely he will slot right into the starting XI right away but that is far from the expectation for the 21-year-old at this stage in his career.

Moving to Middlesbrough, challenging for Premier League promotion, will also likely raise his profile and boost his chances of playing for his country in the immediate future.

Boyd-Munce will be hoping to still get decent minutes in the side in the second half of the season and his experience with Birmingham will help his transition into the side whenever it does come.