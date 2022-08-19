Middlesbrough strike deal for Fulham forward

A deal has been agreed that will see Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz join Middlesbrough on loan, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the 21-year-old started a medical yesterday and that the finishing touches are now being applied as Muniz prepares for a loan stint in the north east.

Adding to his forward line has been a top priority for Chris Wilder this summer, with Marcus Forss also arriving on Teesside earlier in the window.

Muniz was on the bench for Fulham’s opening two games in the Premier League, with the London club happy to see the young forward presented with an opportunity for more game time.

The Brazilian forward netted five times in just 487 minutes last time out for the Cottagers, with the young striker starting two matches and appearing off the bench 23 times.

The verdict

Proving to be a scorer of Championship goals whilst seeing limited amounts of game time, Middlesbrough fans will have high hopes for the young forward.

A beast in the air, Muniz is a player who can finish off attacking moves, whilst he is also someone who has shown that he can vary up his game play and hold the ball up to bring others into play.

Considering the service that Muniz is set to benefit from, in the likes of Isaiah Jones, Riley McGree and Ryan Giles, this could prove to be a productive loan for the Brazilian.

Possessing all the right attributes to make this move work, Muniz could swiftly emerge as an integral part of Middlesbrough’s frontline.