Middlesbrough strike Deadline Day transfer agreement with European club

Middlesbrough have today agreed a deal to sign Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki on a season long loan, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 25-year-old central midfield player has been a regular for Rennes ever since progressing through their academy set up and will add a great deal of experience to Neil Warnock’s side.

Lea-Siliki is a very versatile player who can also operate at left back on the left wing when required, which means he should add something different to what Boro have already got at their disposal.

Originally born in Sarcelles, the midfield player started off at PSG, before moving on to Guingamp, before Rennes snapped him up and placed him in the B team initially back in 2014.

The player has since gone on to play over 100 games at senior level for his current side and has two years left on his contract at the time of writing.

The Verdict

Warnock has once again been scouring the foreign markets for hidden gems and it appears that Boro have secured yet another eye catching deal before the deadline.

Lea-Siliki is a player who will add some much needed dynamism in the centre of the park and in turn he shouldn’t find it too hard to adapt to the physical and high tempo nature of the Sky Bet Championship.

If he goes on to impress this season, there is always a chance that Middlesbrough will look to turn the initial loan in a permanent deal further down the line.

Boro have certainly plugged a gap with this signing and it will be interesting to see how he gets on alongside the likes of Martin Payero at the Riverside Stadium moving forwards.

Signing players from abroad has been a strong point for the club this summer and they will be hoping that their new additions go on to be a success.