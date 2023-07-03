The relaxation of rules regarding foreign transfers into English football from abroad has opened a new world of possibilities for many EFL clubs this summer.

Previously, players who only met the necessary criteria and a number of points would be allowed to arrive in England following a big change of the rules following Brexit.

Now though, EFL sides will be allowed up to four additions a season for players who would not usually meet the points total to obtain a work permit and complete a transfer.

However, there are players featuring for clubs abroad - and in some cases on the other side of the world - that represent other countries rather than those in the UK but do not need to bother with the work permit system, and one player who falls into that bracket in the form of Sammy Silvera is a wanted man.

Who is Sammy Silvera?

22-year-old winger Silvera is currently plying his trade for Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League, who he has had two permanent spells with either side of a stint under contract at Portuguese outfit Paços de Ferreira.

The Australia under-23 international has really impressed in the 2022-23 season, scoring eight times and assisting a further six goals, and it is perhaps his performance in the A-League final against Melbourne City that has attracted the attention of overseas outfits as he notched a goal and assist in a 6-1 rout for CCM.

A whole host of British clubs have had interest reported in Silvera following his exploits in the A-League, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Plymouth Argyle, Stoke City and Hearts said to be keen as well as clubs in Asia, and it appears that he could be on the move once more across to Europe.

He wouldn't need to obtain a work permit though unlike other Australians because he was actually born in London before moving to Australia as a child, so would not count as a foreign addition.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Sammy Silvera?

A fee of just £520,000 - 1 million Australian dollars - has been mooted in regards to what it would take to get Silvera out of Central Coast Mariners, which is small change to a few Championship outfits.

And it now looks as though a handful of clubs have met that valuation.

The Daily Record claim that despite Hearts being big admirers of Silvera, a trio of Championship clubs in England have now had offers accepted for him - those being Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle.

It now leaves Silvera with a decision to make as his future seemingly is in the United Kingdom, but it will now perhaps come down to personal terms but also the guarantee of playing time at the respective clubs.