Middlesbrough, Stoke among clubs to make contact with Rangers over 26-year-old

Middlesbrough and Stoke City are among a host of Championship sides to have made enquiries for Rangers winger Jordan Jones, according to TEAMtalk.

Jones is currently on loan at Sunderland and has hit the ground running since leaving Ibrox for the Stadium of Light in January.

The winger has featured nine times in League One thus far with five of those appearances coming as a substitute, scoring two goals and chipping in with three assists.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a positive loan spell on Wearside thus far, and is beginning to catch the eye ahead of the final stages of the season.

According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Stoke and Cardiff have all enquired about Jones and have asked for Rangers’ valuation of the player.

With Sunderland in the midst of a hugely competitive promotion battle in League One, it remains to be seen whether they tempt Jones back to the Stadium of Light next season, and a return to the Championship would certainly help their cause.

The Verdict

Jones has been excellent since joining Sunderland and he seems to be really enjoying his football since leaving Rangers, after falling out of favour under Steven Gerrard.

He’s still relatively young at the age of 26, and if he keeps playing like he has been doing, then he’s bound to attract even more interest.

If he helps to take Sunderland up, then he would be mad not to want to sign for the Black Cats, as he has a found a manager who trusts him and is getting the best out of him.