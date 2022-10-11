Middlesbrough still considering swoop for 39-year-old manager

Middlesbrough are still on the hunt for a new manager but it appears as though that search will soon be coming to a close for the Championship club.

Right now, the club are in talks over a deal to bring Michael Carrick in as their new head coach but according to TalkSport’s Alex Crook via his Twitter account, they still haven’t ruled out a move for Rob Edwards.

The boss has been without a club since his surprise dismissal at Watford and could already be in line for a return to work here and in the same division as his former employers.

Are you a true Middlesbrough fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 1. In which decade did George Camsell join Boro? 1900s 1910s 1920s 1930s

Edwards worked wonders with Forest Green Rovers in League Two, taking the side from a modest fourth tier outfit to promotion and title winners. He led them well and with the side’s place in League One secured, he was then offered the chance to jump up two leagues to the Championship with Watford.

Despite being promised patience and time with the Hornets – and given plenty of investment over the summer – he was afforded less than 15 games as manager of the side before being sacked. With the club wanting to be involved near the promotion places, some patchy form and a slide down the table ultimately led to Edwards being relieved of his duties as manager already.

Now, with the boss out of a job and Middlesbrough looking to fill a vacancy, it appears as though Edwards has interviewed for the position. Boro appear to be set on Carrick though but it looks as if they aren’t ruling out Edwards yet, with a move to appoint the former Forest Green man still possible for now at the club.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough need to weigh up their options and ensure they are making the right call with this appointment because they don’t want to do any more damage to themselves.

Having invested over the summer in a bid to try and head towards promotion, a relegation would be disastrous for the side. They need a coach then, that can come in and refresh the squad from top to bottom and get them firing again. Michael Carrick, with his years of playing experience and knowledge, could be a good call then.

He’s worked as a coach already too, albeit not in the main role, and would no doubt be desperate to thrive if given the opportunity. Rob Edwards though would be another smart appointment because his sacking from Watford was most certainly harsh. He was never given the time to implement anything and is still a very good manager.

Either of the two would be solid choices for Boro – they now just have to decide who they would rather side with to help them get a promotion.