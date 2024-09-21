Steve Gibson has been the chairman of Middlesbrough Football Club since 1986, when he and a consortium of business people saved the club from liquidation.

Gibson, a lifelong Middlesbrough fan, initially joined the club's board as a 26-year-old, becoming Boro's youngest ever director in the process.

In 1986, he played a leading role in saving the club from extinction, fronting a consortium that would guide the club out of its darkest hour and into a bright future.

Gibson is the founder of the international haulage company Bulkhaul Limited, which he set up in 1981 by borrowing £1,000 of his father's money.

Still as passionate about his football club as ever in 2024, how does Gibson's net worth stack up to the riches of those who run some of world football's biggest clubs?

Steve Gibson's net worth compared to Premier League's richest owners

Football clubs being owned by a supporter of that particular club are becoming a dying breed in the game, especially in the top divisions, but that's not the case at Middlesbrough.

In May of this year, the annual Sunday Times Rich List published its list of the 1,000 wealthiest people in the UK, with Gibson sitting in joint-253rd with a net worth of £640m.

Using a piece from GiveMeSport as a reference, how does Gibson's net worth compare to that of the 20 owners of Premier League clubs?

At the top of the list as the wealthiest owners in the Premier League will come as no surprise to many as being Newcastle United's Saudi Public Investment Fund, with a net worth of £478 billion.

Rounding out the top five are in second place, Manchester United and the Glazer Family alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe at £19.2 billion, with third beind the pair of Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris at Aston Villa with £13.8 billion.

Fourth is Manchester City's Abu Dhabi United Group and Silver Lake with £12.9 billion, whilst in fifth is Chelsea's Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter at £12.21 billion.

Gibson doesn't crack the top 10

In sixth place is where you'll find newly promoted Ipswich Town and their Gamechanger 20 Ltd owners at £10.8 billion.

Seventh place goes to Arsenal's controversial owner Stan Kroenke, with a net worth of £9.97 billion.

Sitting in eighth place is West Ham United's ownership group consisting of David Sullivan, Daniel Kretinsky and Vanessa Gold, with a net worth of £7.96 billion.

In ninth is Liverpool's ownership group of John W. Henry and Tom Werner, with £7.57 billion, whilst in 10th is Fulham's Shahid Khan with a net worth of £6.1 billion.

No place for Steve Gibson in wealthiest top 15 Premier League owners

Making up the rest of the mid-table spots are Wolverhampton Wanderer's ownership group of Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun and Wang Qunbin in 11th, with a net worth of £5.33 billion.

In 12th is Tottenham Hotspurs' Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy at £4.48 billion, with Crystal Palace owners John Textor, David Blitzer, Josh Harris and Steve Parish coming in 13th, with a net worth of £4.25 billion.

14th is where you'll find the Srivaddhanaprabha Family at Leicester City, with a net worth of £2.7 billion, and in 15th is Everton's Farhad Moshiri, flexing a net worth of £2.24 billion.

Steve Gibson infiltrates Premier League ownership net worth table in 18th

Rounding out the bottom of the Premier League owners net worth table is Bournemouth's William P. Foley in 16th, with a net worth of £1.24 billion.

In 17th is Tony Bloom of Brighton & Hove Albion at a net worth of £1 billion, whilst in 18th sits Southampton's Sport Republic and Katharina Liebherr, who also register a net worth of £1 billion.

19th is where you can find Nottingham Forest's Evangelos Marinakis at £479 million, and last but not least is Brentford's Matthew Benham, sitting on a net worth of £216.3 million.

Where Gibson ranks among PL owners in net worth, per GiveMeSport Position Owner Club Net worth 18th Sport Republic, Katharina Liebherr Southampton £1 billion 19th Steve Gibson Middlesbrough £640m 20th Evangelos Marinakis Nottingham Forest £479m 21st Tony Bloom Brighton £216.3m

That means that Gibson's £640 million net worth would be enough to see him jump ahead of Marinakis and Bloom in this table, should Middlesbrough be a Premier League club.

Boro fans should take real heart from these findings that Gibson does have the financial power to continue funding the club in the exemplary fashion in which he has done for decades, and that the financial health of the football club is in good condition for the foreseeable future.