Michael Carrick’s future at Middlesbrough is in serious doubt following a dismal run of form, with Steve Cooper emerging as the leading candidate to take over at the Riverside Stadium.

According to TBR Football, Boro Chairman Steve Gibson is reluctantly considering managerial changes as pressure mounts on Carrick, whose side has now lost four consecutive games, with defeats coming to Watford, Sheffield United, Sunderland, and Preston North End.

The former Manchester United midfielder signed a three-year contract extension in June 2024, committing his future to the club until 2027.

However, recent results have sparked speculation about his position, with Cooper - sacked by Leicester City in November - reportedly keen on the opportunity to replace him.

Steve Cooper a likely option to replace Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough if he is sacked

Steve Cooper has emerged as the front-runner to replace Carrick if Middlesbrough decide to make a change.

The Welshman is ready to return to management after his brief spell at Leicester City, where his past connection with Nottingham Forest proved divisive among the Foxes fanbase.

Despite his struggles at the King Power Stadium, Cooper’s stock remains high due to his impressive work at Forest, where he secured promotion to the Premier League and maintained their top-flight status during the 2022-23 season, before he was replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo.

As per a report from journalist Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, Cooper sees the Middlesbrough opportunity as an ideal route back into management.

The 45-year-old’s tactical acumen and proven track record in the Championship could make him an appealing choice for Boro, who have a big decision to make regarding Carrick in the coming days.

As speculation continues to swirl, it remains to be seen whether Gibson will pull the trigger on Carrick’s tenure or back his manager to reverse Boro’s fortunes

Michael Carrick's future needs to be decided on ASAP as Middlesbrough pressure intensifies

Middlesbrough’s alarming dip in form has left Carrick under intense scrutiny.

Despite being handed a new long-term contract just six months ago, the 43-year-old’s side has struggled to find consistency.

Their latest defeats to Watford, Sheffield United, Sunderland, and Preston North End have amplified concerns, with Boro looking increasingly out of sorts both defensively and in attack.

The poor run of results has derailed their promotion ambitions, leading to frustration among the fanbase.

Championship Table (As Of February 16, 2025) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 6 West Bromwich Albion 33 +11 48 7 Coventry City 33 +3 47 8 Bristol City 33 +4 46 9 Sheffield Wednesday 33 -4 45 10 Watford 33 -5 45 11 Middlesbrough 32 +7 44

Boro’s downturn in performances has prompted internal discussions about a potential change in leadership, as the team finds itself slipping further down the Championship table.

TBR Football have revealed that some figures within Middlesbrough's hierarchy believe a managerial switch is necessary to reignite the club’s faltering season.

Carrick, who was linked with the West Ham job earlier this season, faces mounting pressure to turn things around quickly or risk losing his role on Teesside.

Meanwhile, Chairman Steve Gibson is reportedly reluctant to make a change, given his faith in Carrick’s long-term vision and his significant investment in the current coaching setup.

However, the stark reality of Boro’s poor form may leave him with little choice but to act swiftly to salvage the season.