Middlesbrough star’s future set to be decided amid Nottingham Forest interest

Djed Spence’s future is expected to become clearer in the coming days amid strong links to Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report from Football.London.

The 21-year-old returned to Middlesbrough following the expiration of his loan spell at Forest in the latter stages of last month – but is expected to be sold this summer with Isaiah Jones taking up the first-choice spot at right wing-back at the Riverside Stadium.

There is no shortage of interest in his signature, with Manchester City, Arsenal and others all linked with a move for the England youth international who was instrumental in guiding Steve Cooper’s side to the Premier League last term.

However, it’s Forest and Spurs that seem to be the frontrunners at this stage with Fabrizio Romano naming the latter as the team in pole position to secure his signature after doing their due diligence on Spence.

But 90min believe the Reds are willing to smash their transfer record to get an agreement over the line for their former loanee, potentially creating a bitter bidding war between the two interested teams.

Boro may allow this saga to drag on because of the fact they have a huge amount of power at the negotiating table with Spence still having two years on his contract, though they may want to cash in early to give Chris Wilder a big budget to work with at the start of the window.

And according to Football.London, his future looks set to become “much clearer” in the coming days, potentially giving all parties clarity on where his future lies.

The Verdict:

This is probably the best outcome for all parties because clarity is desperately needed in this situation.

For Spence, it can enable him to get a full pre-season of football under his belt and that will help to give him the fitness and momentum needed to hit the ground running next season, potentially in the top flight.

It seems clear his future doesn’t lie at the Riverside and this is why he will probably be keen to secure a move away as quickly as possible because he may not want to be playing in the second tier after his achievements with Forest.

For Forest, it will provide them with a clearer understanding of who they need to target because if he does make the move to Spurs, offers need to be made for wing-back alternatives to fill the void that the 21-year-old has left.

If they do bring him in though, it will allow them to see how much they can spend on other targets because Spence won’t be arriving for cheap considering the competition for his signature.

And finally, getting this future sorted early will also be good for his current club because that will give them an increased amount of money to spend on incomings during the early stages of the summer window.