Middlesbrough star seals transfer departure

Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier has now sealed a switch to the Premier League and joined AFC Bournemouth.

The Boro player was key to the club during the last campaign, playing in 44 league outings for the side and producing ten goal contributions for the second tier side.

Even with the player at his best, Chris Wilder’s side could only end up managing a seventh place finish in the division and had to settle for a Championship campaign again this time around. Tavernier though has been wanted by clubs in the top flight and has now been signed by one in Bournemouth.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Middlesbrough facts?

1 of 25 Middlesbrough were founded over 150 years ago Real Fake

Like Boro, the club were in the second tier last time around but unlike Wilder’s team, they managed to sneak into the automatic promotion spots and are now looking at a season in the Premier League. With Scott Parker needing to prepare his side to try and stay in the league, he has now recruited Tavernier to bulk out his squad.

Bournemouth have a number of players who can feature and do a solid job for them but they want extra talent to be able to keep them in the Premier League for longer than just the one campaign. Now, with the addition of Tavernier, they’ll hope he can add some excitement and creativity to their midfield.

With the player having started his career in League One with MK Dons and then played in 135 Championship games for Middlesbrough, this season will be the first in which he tries himself in the Premier League with Scott Parker’s Bournemouth.

Scott Parker and Bournemouth must also see the potential in Tavernier too, as Boro did. They’ve tied him down to a five-year deal to ensure the player stays at the Vitality Stadium for as long as possible and can realise his potential with the Cherries. As for the transfer fee the club have forked out for his services, that remains undisclosed – although it will likely have been a fair figure considering the player’s talent at Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

Bournemouth have a real talent on their hands now with Marcus Tavernier, who has proven he can be a very good option in the Championship.

He’s not played a Premier League game yet but considering his age and how well he fared in the second tier, it should be a good signing for the Cherries. He looks like he could make the step up with ease and has the potential to get even better for the club in the future.

As for Middlesbrough, they’ve lost a real asset in their squad now and whilst they will have to try and find a suitable replacement, having sold the player they should now have the funds to be able to do so. Chris Wilder knows how to get a team out of this league and knows the players he will need to try and seal a promotion too.

With this transfer deal complete, Boro can now focus on targets of their own for this Championship campaign.