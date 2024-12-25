Stoke City need to be busy in the January transfer window amid a poor run of form, with uncertainty over whether head-coach Narcis Pelach will even be in charge past the end of next month.

The Potters are currently in the midst of one of their worst winless runs in recent years, with no victories in their last eight outings and the club currently in 19th place in the Championship under recently-appointed head-coach Pelach.

Pelach's plans will likely have been altered by a recent serious injury to key man Million Manhoef, while most of his squad is either out-of-form or injury prone, so January is set to be a very important month for the short-term future of the club, and his tenure.

With that in mind, FLW have outlined three good signings that the Potters could make in January, in order, from the biggest priority to the least priority.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Stoke need to track Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi ahead of the new year, as the 22-year-old would be an ideal signing to compete for places up front, and especially if the worst happens and Leicester City recall Tom Cannon, after previous reports revealed that they hold the power to do so.

Al-Hamadi has enjoyed a stunning rise to the top in recent years, after he joined Town from fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon in the previous January window, and then helped Kieran McKenna's side achieve a historic promotion from the second-tier in May.

The Iraqi international mostly featured off the bench in the second half of last season, and while he did bag some important goals for the Tractor Boys in key games, it seemed likely that they were set to allow him to leave in the summer window.

Ipswich reportedly received loan enquiries from numerous Championship clubs throughout the summer for the 22-year-old, but he surprisingly stayed at Portman Road, yet has found opportunities at a premium in the top-flight, so is surely set to leave on loan when possible.

Other than Cannon, who could conceivably leave the club next month, Stoke are seriously lacking up front, and so ideally need new additions to come in alongside the Leicester loanee, not instead of him.

Iraq international Al-Hamadi has not spent long in the Championship as yet in his career, but he displayed some clear quality and clinical striking ability last season, with four goals in 13 league appearances and one start, which could massively benefit the Potters' chances of pushing up the table in the second half of the campaign.

James Bree

It is clear that Spaniard Pelach needs to be active in the transfer market come the new year, particularly in defence, with Stoke having conceded the second-most xG of any Championship side so far this term, and being heavily reliant on Viktor Johansson's fine form in between the sticks.

Right-back has been an especially troublesome position for both Pelach and predecessor Steven Schumacher this season, with no new addition there in the summer window, and the Potters need to look for a new signing to compete with Junior Tchamadeu, so Southampton outcast James Bree would be an ideal, realistic signing to make, most likely on loan, but possibly even on a permanent deal.

Saints man Bree is out-of-favour in the top flight, and is unlikely to become a regular in new boss Ivan Juric's side on the right of defence anytime soon, with new additions likely, given Russell Martin's sacking and the Croatian boss' recent appointment.

Bree's main Championship experience came with Luton Town, as the Wakefield-born defender racked up 20 assists in just over 140 appearances for the Hatters in three-and-a-half years, and was regarded as one of the top players in his position in the league for his speed, strength and good crossing ability.

The 27-year-old would definitely come in as the Potters' new first-choice right-back for the second half of the season if he did sign, given his experience and clear quality, and the fact that their existing players in the position have struggled so far this season.

Isaiah Jones

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that versatile Middlesbrough wide man Isaiah Jones is looking to leave the Riverside Stadium in January, due to his lack of opportunities in Michael Carrick's side so far this season.

The 25-year-old is set to be available on loan next month, and can shine in the second-tier when given a chance, so Stoke should make his capture a priority as soon as possible in the January window, as they seek alternatives to the injured Manhoef.

Manhoef has been one of the Potters' star players since his £3.4m January move from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, and this fresh update comes as a huge blow to the club and under-pressure head-coach Pelach.

As a result, Stoke need to bolster their wide options in the new year with a similarly pacey, creative, strong ball-carrier, and Jones seems like a realistic capture, given recent updates surrounding his future at Boro.

Jones has built a reputation as a quick, direct wide player that can feature at either right-wing or right-wing back over the last few seasons, yet despite a good 2023/24 campaign, he has fallen down Michael Carrick's pecking order this term, and has started just one game since September, and only featured in three of the Teessiders' last eight outings.

Isaiah Jones' 2023/24 Championship statistics (FBref) Appearances 35 Goals 8 Assists 4 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.90 Progressive carries per 90 4.59 Tackles per 90 2.23 Fouls drawn per 90 1.84

He is surely not set to be short of suitors in the new year, given his versatility and clear Championship quality, with the Northern Echo recently reporting that second-tier clubs are monitoring his situation as the January window edges ever closer.

Stoke would be able to offer him a real increase in game-time in the second-half of the season, if a loan move were to be sanctioned, as Pelach's right-wing spot is definitely up for grabs due to Manhoef's unavailability.