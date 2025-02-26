This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit enjoyed seeing out-of-form attacking midfielder Finn Azaz back to his best, and believes Michael Carrick reverting to previous successful principles helped elicit his man of the match display against Stoke City.

Boro ended their five-game losing streak in the Championship with a 3-1 away win over the Potters on Tuesday night, in what was Middlesbrough's game in hand.

Goals from Marcus Forss, Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway earned the Teessiders a deserved and much-needed three points, as Michael Carrick's side look to make a big play-off push in the coming weeks.

Numerous Boro players stood out at the bet365 Stadium, but it was Azaz who perhaps shone the brightest, with his goal and assist being his first direct goal contributions since Boxing Day.

Finn Azaz's Stoke City display earns rave reviews

We asked our Middlesbrough fan pundit, Jasper Hudson: 'Azaz snapped his dry spell with a goal and assist on Tuesday night, in what was a man of the match performance. Just how important will it be for Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick to keep him firing if they are to turn the season around and make the play-offs?'

Hudson said: "Finn Azaz played very well against Stoke, and he was much more like his old self.

"When he's on form, and he's turning in half spaces and beating players, and finding those through balls out wide and that good link-up play that he has with Tommy Conway, he showed it when he got the assist.

"It was a tidy finish for his goal as well. So it was really good to see, but I think that came from Carrick going back to what was so successful in his first stint with us.

"Having Forss off the right and Whittaker in the 10 allowed them to swap, Forss to chase as a second striker and Whittaker to pull wide, but also Whittaker to make those runs in-behind as a second striker like Akpom did.

"Azaz off the left, he tucked inside, which was more like the Riley McGree role playing inside, which allowed the space for Borges to push on.

"Dijksteel, you could very much see where he would want to get forward and there was space to, but he had the discipline that Tommy Smith had, when we were playing our best football, to hold and make sure that was a rigid back three, that was defensively sound.

"So I'm really pleased for Azaz, and it comes off the back of a good team performance where we moved to the principles that worked, as opposed to trying to create principles this year, and a style of play and tactics that work.

"I feel like Carrick, the way we played on Tuesday night and in his first season, is his best style of football and the best way we can play. Even though the personnel might differ, the players we have are able to do the roles.

"Especially Azaz, who, as I say, was excellent and back to his former self in that role, where he's able to come inside and collect the ball in the half spaces and turn."

When Finn Azaz plays well, Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough tend to win games

Despite the crux of Middlesbrough's issues and reasons behind their recent dismal run of defeats being defensive errors and cheap goals being conceded, it's also probably not a coincidence that this newly ended slump coincided with a downturn in performances from Azaz.

Middlesbrough's 24/25 Championship results when Finn Azaz has provided direct goal contribution Opponent Date Result Azaz contributions Stoke City (A) 25 Feb 3-1 win Goals - 1, Assists - 1 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 26 Dec 3-3 draw Goals - 2, Assists - 1 Millwall (H) 14 Dec 1-0 win Assists - 1 Hull City (H) 30 Nov 3-1 win Goals - 1 Oxford United (A) 23 Nov 6-2 win Goals - 2, Assists - 2 Luton Town (H) 9 Nov 5-1 win Goals - 2, Assists 1 QPR (A) 5 Nov 4-1 win Assists - 1 Norwich (A) 27 Oct 3-3 draw Goals - 1 Sheffield United (H) 23 Oct 1-0 win Assists - 1 Cardiff City (A) 31 Aug 2-0 win Assists - 1 Portsmouth (H) 24 Aug 2-2 draw Assists - 1

In fact, as outlined in the table above, Boro are yet to lose a single Championship game this season when Azaz has provided at least one goal or assist in the match.

It's simple, when the 24-year-old plays well, Middlesbrough play well. Therefore, the importance of keeping the Republic of Ireland international fit and firing will be essential to Boro's chances of turning their season around, and making a late push for the play-offs.

With a favourable set of March fixtures for Carrick's side, the next few weeks would appear to provide fertile ground for Boro's number 20 to inflict more hurt on opposition sides, as well as boosting his team's bid for a top-six finish.