Middlesbrough stance on 10-goal man cleared up

Middlesbrough hold an interest in signing Kieffer Moore from Wigan Athletic, but there are others ahead of him on the Teessiders’ radar.

Neil Warnock did just about enough to pull Boro away from relegation trouble in the final eight games of the Championship season, with the veteran boss now looking towards his first full campaign in-charge at the Riverside.

A new striker appears to be high on the agenda, with Warnock looking to ease the pressure on the likes of Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga, which weighed heavy last year.

As per Teesside Live, there’s an interest in Moore, but there are other strikers on Boro’s radar and higher up the list of priorities than the Wigan Athletic marksman.

Moore has been with Wigan for little over a year, but the club’s administration and subsequent relegation into the third-tier of English football has left them in a tough situation.

During his year under the management of Paul Cook, Moore made 36 appearances in the Championship, with the 28-year-old returning 10 goals and a further four assists during a steady season.

Wigan were set for a mid-table finish until their 12-point deduction sent them crashing into the relegation zone after 46 games.

The Verdict

Moore is a good striker and he does suit what Warnock often looks for in a player.

However, the summer is young and it does feel like Warnock’s project at Boro is going to be a short one, which means hitting the right areas this summer is vital.

If he’s got a better alternative to Moore lined up, it is exciting news for Boro.

