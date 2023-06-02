Middlesbrough will look to strengthen their goalkeeping department during the summer transfer window despite the fact Sol Brynn has signed a new deal to extend his stay at the Riverside, according to the Northern Echo.

Football Insider believe Brynn will get the opportunity to prove himself on Teesside next season - but he could potentially be pushed back in the pecking order if this latest update is anything to go by.

What's the state of play in Middlesbrough's goalkeeping department?

Zack Steffen has already left the club following the expiration of his loan deal at Boro and has had surgery, something that could even rule out a return to the club for the American.

However, his wage demands could make it impossible for the Teesside outfit to get a deal over the line for the Manchester City player anyway.

Liam Roberts is available as an option, but Steffen has gone and Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels have been released on the expiration of their contracts, leaving Boro with a very limited number of goalkeeping options.

Brynn could potentially force his way into the first team and may have a better chance of getting that opportunity following Boro's failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Should Middlesbrough strengthen this department and who should they target?

Boro should be looking to bring in a first-choice stopper if they want to give themselves the best chance of securing promotion.

Roberts is still inexperienced at Championship level and Brynn is inexperienced too, so having someone who has played regularly at this level before will surely benefit Michael Carrick's side.

In terms of who they should target, it's a tricky one because it's unclear whether they want to pursue a free agent, enter the loan market or are willing to pay a fee.

Karl Darlow would probably be a good addition if they can get it over the line but they will probably face a lot of competition from Hull City if they entered this race.

James Trafford hasn't played in the second tier before but he could be an excellent addition on loan after impressing at Bolton Wanderers during two separate loan spells at Ian Evatt's side.

Ideally, they should be looking to bring in a permanent addition who can come in and be a solid option between the sticks for a number of years, but it remains to be seen whether they have the finances to do that.