Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is willing to give Sol Brynn the opportunity to fight for a place in his first-team squad next season, a report from Football Insider has revealed.

The same outlet also believe that the club have managed to agree a new contract for the goalkeeper, who had been attracting interest from elsewhere including Premier League teams.

Spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Swindon Town, it was previously unclear whether he would be a part of Carrick's first-team plans for next season or not with others previously ahead of him in the pecking order.

How has this potential opportunity arisen for Sol Brynn?

Not only has Zack Steffen left the club, but also Luke Daniels whose contract expires this summer.

Unsurprisingly, Boro haven't taken the opportunity to offer the latter a new contract, having been pushed out of the matchday squad by the likes of Steffen and Liam Roberts.

Joe Lumley will also depart on the expiration of his deal, leaving Roberts as one of few goalkeeping options at the club.

This could allow Brynn to force his way into Boro's matchday squad, but it remains to be seen whether Brynn and Roberts will be trusted as the two main options between the sticks.

There's a chance that Roberts could depart on loan or permanently, meaning Brynn may be required if only one stopper arrives at the Riverside during the upcoming window.

Are Middlesbrough taking the right stance?

After enjoying a decent loan spell, Carrick should certainly be taking a closer look at him because if he's ready to make the step up to the Championship, that could allow the Teesside outfit to devote some of their funds to other areas.

They aren't likely to have a huge budget to play with this summer after remaining in the second tier, so if they can promote players internally like they have done with Hayden Hackney, that could be extremely useful.

If they are able to divert funds away from the goalkeeping department, that may allow them to spend a little extra on a player in a different position and that could potentially end up making all the difference.

If Brynn isn't going to be a regular starter at the Riverside though, they should probably look to loan him out because he may not develop well unless he's playing every week.

Being a part of the first team on Teesside will be a valuable experience considering the calibre of players he would be training with, but game time is also important.