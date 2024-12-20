Middlesbrough are keen to keep hold of their key players beyond the end of the January transfer window, amid Emmanuel Latte Lath's links with a move away from the Riverside.

This is according to the Northern Echo, who were also told by Michael Carrick that the Teesside outfit were prepared for whatever comes their way during the upcoming window.

Boro have made a decent start to the season, with the likes of Finn Azaz and Ben Doak shining.

Loanee Doak will be hoping that he can continue to shine in the coming months, as he looks to impress his parent club Liverpool.

Azaz, meanwhile, will be keen to continue making valuable contributions in the final third, as he continues to impress following his permanent move from Aston Villa.

It's Latte-Lath who is arguably the subject of the most speculation leading up to the January window though, having been heavily linked with a move to Ipswich Town during the summer.

The Tractor Boys were unable to get a deal over the line at that point, but having seen the player impress, they have reportedly retained their interest.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's 2024/25 campaign at Middlesbrough (All competitions) Appearances 22 Goals 8 Assists 2 (Correct as of December 20th, 2024)

West Ham United are also thought to be keen on the forward, but it remains to be seen whether either Premier League side can get a January deal over the line for him.

Middlesbrough stance on key players ahead of January

According to the Northern Echo, Boro have a "strong desire" to retain their best players in January, as they look to continue their promotion push.

However, Carrick is also primed for interest in his key men.

He said: "There's normally a little something here and there that changes and we're ready to adapt to that but we'll stick to the plan as much as possible.

Related Plymouth Argyle: Middlesbrough clash will resurface Finn Azaz regret The Irishman looks set to return to Home Park for the first time since departing in January

"The main thing is we're pretty calm and we're in a good place as a group and squad.

"If things come along we'll deal with and we can come out better then it's something we'll obviously look to do."

Middlesbrough should look to keep their key players

Boro need to keep their squad together if they want to push for promotion.

They have some very talented attacking players - and they need to try and ensure they keep Latte Lath, Azaz and loanee Doak.

Keeping hold of Doak should be a simple task, because the Riverside is the best place for him to develop at this point.

Whether they can keep Latte Lath remains to be seen though.

If he does go, he will need to be replaced properly, even though Tommy Conway is another excellent forward option on Teesside.