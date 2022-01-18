Middlesbrough speak out amid off-pitch Derby County saga

Middlesbrough have released a statement responding to the stories linking them with a £40 million claim against Derby County.

In a strong statement, released on the club’s official website, Middlesbrough claims that “the full facts are in the public domain,” and that the club became aware that “Derby was cheating under the P&S rules during 2018/19.”

“MFC first intimated a claim against Derby County in May 2019 immediately following the end of the 2018/19 season,” continues the statement.

“The claim was held in abeyance whilst the EFL Disciplinary Proceedings against Derby County were followed through to a conclusion. MFC then sent Derby County a Letter Before Action in the autumn of 2020 and started arbitration proceedings against Derby County in January 2021.

“Derby County used various procedural tactics to seek to delay the proceedings and as a result the claim has yet to be finally determined. MFC is not responsible for the delay. Had it been finally determined, and an award made in favour of MFC, there would be no dispute that MFC would be a Football Creditor.”

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Middlesbrough players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Britt Assombalonga? Yes No

Middlesbrough went on to answer why they are continuing to go ahead with the claim, despite suggestions that it has no prospect of success.

The club claims that the matter is a confidential matter and that they do not understand how anyone could claim whether or not it stands a chance of being successful or not.

Middlesbrough have also denied that the club is holding the administrators and the EFL to ransom over the £40m figure. In fact, Middlesbrough stated that, while they are a Football Creditor, they accept that the size of the debt is unknown.

“All MFC have said is that any new owner should be required to honour the final decision of the Arbitration Panel on behalf of Derby County once that is known,” added Middlesbrough’s statement.

The Verdict

This is a very clear statement from Middlesbrough that accurately explains their situation in regards to Derby County.

If they believe that they are owed a sum of money once Derby County’s ownership issues are concluded then it is their right to, at the very least, pursue the chance to earn that money back.

The club also claimed it would be frivolous for them to make this claim if they did not reasonably think they had a case, which is a perfectly sensible stance for them to take amid the current uncertainty around this situation.