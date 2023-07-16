Sunderland are set to face interest from a number of Championship rivals over star forward Ross Stewart.

According to Alan Nixon, the Scot is currently a transfer target for Southampton, Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Speculation has surrounded Stewart going into the transfer window due to him having just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

The Sunderland forward has yet to agree a new deal with the Black Cats and could depart as a free agent in the summer of 2024 unless that changes.

The 27-year-old is currently out of action through injury, but is hoping to be available again soon.

How did Ross Stewart fare last season?

Stewart was hit with injury throughout the campaign, only finding himself available for 13 league appearances.

Despite being absent for much of the year, Stewart still scored 10 and assisted three goals for Tony Mowbray’s side as they earned a sixth place finish.

The striker ended the campaign as the team’s second top scorer, highlighting how important he will be to the team if he can remain fit.

An Achilles injury in January ruled him out for the remainder of the season, as he continues his recovery process from the fitness setback.

It was Stewart’s goals the campaign previously that powered the team back to the Championship.

The Scot scored 24 goals in League One to help Alex Neil’s side win the play-offs.

What is the latest surrounding Ross Stewart’s future at Sunderland?

Stewart’s contract was initially meant to expire this summer, but the Championship side triggered a 12-month extension that keeps him at the Stadium of Light until next year.

Negotiations between the two sides are ongoing, but no deal has yet been agreed.

That has left the door open for clubs to step up their interest in the forward this transfer window.

Southampton, Middlesbrough and Stoke are all in the queue in hopes of securing a deal with the forward should his situation become clearer.

Sunderland have been busy already in the current window, signing a number of new first team squad members.

Mowbray will be hoping to improve on last season’s impressive sixth place finish, with Sunderland setting their sights on a Premier League return.

The likes of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luis Semedo and Jenson Seelt have all arrived in recent weeks.

Sunderland’s season begins on 6 August with a clash against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

Should Sunderland cash-in on Ross Stewart this summer if no contract renewal is agreed?

It is a tricky situation for the club all things considered.

If Sunderland were to cash-in on Stewart, they could conceivably still earn an eight-figure sum for the Scotland international.

However, his goals could power a promotion push this season which would be incredibly valuable to the club.

Stewart’s recent injury record is a cause for concern, but he should be back to full fitness soon.

The lack of forward options in the squad leaves Sunderland with little choice but to hold onto Stewart for the time being.