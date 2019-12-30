Middlesbrough social round-up: Fletcher, Wing and Gestede respond to milestone victory over West Brom

We’ve had some time to digest Sunday’s action, and yes it was as big a win as you remembered.

The Teessiders recorded their first away victory of the season as they came away with a 2-0 victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

After taking the lead through Daniel Ayala in the first half, Jonathan Woodgate’s side dug in to see out the win, before a late stunner capped the afternoon in style.

Ashley Fletcher struck a stunning volley from all of 50 yards to condemn the promotion hopefuls to a surprise defeat.

As you’d expect a number of Middlesbrough’s players took to social media in the 24 hours after the game to hail what was a stunning result for the strugging Teessiders.

Here’s what they had to say.

Ashley Fletcher

What an afternoon it was for this man.

As well as effectively leading the line in a resilient display, he capped off his afternoon with a stunning volley from 50 yards to wrap up the points in emphatic style.

Fletcher ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with the travelling fans, and who can blame him?

Still haven’t come down from yesterday! What a performance from all the Players, Staff and Fans involved! #UTB https://t.co/9E1bKizYsm — Ashley Fletcher (@AshFletcher___) December 30, 2019

Aynsley Pears

The young goalkeeper is going from strength to strength.

Brought in as a deputy to Darren Randolph, the former Gateshead loanee came away with another clean sheet against the promotion contenders.

Randolph is linked with a move away in January but it’s reassuring to know that Middlesbrough are in safe hands whatever happens.

What a way to end 2019 boys were unbelievable! Another clean sheet 💪🏻 fans were unreal! Get inn there! UTB🔴 https://t.co/GCzVByNhWP — Aynsley pears (@aynsley_pears) December 29, 2019

Marcus Tavernier

The midfielder has really come of age in recent weeks.

Playing in a more advanced role, Tavernier has proven to be an effective link-up man between midfield and attack.

The youngster played a more disciplined role against the Baggies but deserves all of the plaudits that he gets.

What a win today was fans were great all game UTB🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ztjxTy7Sa2 — Marcus Tavernier (@_MarcusTavv) December 29, 2019

Adam Clayton

He’s not been Jonathan Woodgate’s cup of tea at times this term, but Adam Clayton has played a massive role in the club’s upturn in form.

Against West Brom he sat deep alongside George Saville and did a wonderful job of breaking up play.

Clayton may have forgotten to leave a caption on his post but we’ll forgive him after a tireless display at the Hawthorns.

Lewis Wing

He returned to the side against Stoke City and hasn’t looked back since.

Wing appears to be back to his best and played a key role in the 2-0 victory over West Brom.

Picking up the win is the main thing though, and that was summed up in the midfielder’s Instagram post.

Rudy Gestede

He’s been something of a bit-part player since returning from injury, but that doesn’t mean that the striker isn’t delighted with the club’s recent form.

Brought on as a second half substitute, the striker did well to hold up play and was key in defending his own penalty area to keep the Baggies out.

Here’s hoping that Gestede and the rest of the Middlesbrough team can put in a display like that against Preston on Wednesday.