Highlights Middlesbrough is looking to strengthen their defense in the January transfer window due to injuries to key players.

Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest is a potential option for Middlesbrough and would be a valuable addition to their squad.

Worrall brings experience, leadership qualities, and strong defensive skills that would benefit Middlesbrough's promotion ambitions.

As the January transfer window is only a matter of weeks away from opening, teams like Middlesbrough are looking at potential new signings they could be making next month.

Boro were very busy in the summer transfer window, as Carrick looked to replace the players who departed either because they were sold or because of their loan deals expiring.

So, the club added 12 new players to their team, with additions coming in all areas of the squad. But with them trying to keep up with the play-off places and injuries taking effect, Carrick seems keen to add once again in January.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Boro find themselves in need of strengthening their defence after the injury suffered by Darragh Lenihan, which means he is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Middlesbrough have also found themselves without Dael Fry as well, so that has left Carrick picking from Rav van den Berg and Paddy McNair, as Matt Clarke has been slowly returning from a long-term injury.

So, with options limited, it is no surprise to see that Boro are looking at defensive reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to The Sun, funds will be available for Carrick to strengthen his Middlesbrough team, but a new defender coming in seems likely to be a loan deal.

According to the same outlet, Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is one player that the club is looking at as a potential option, as well as Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell.

Worrall could well be an excellent addition for Carrick as he bids to make his team as strong as possible for the second half of the campaign.

What is Joe Worrall’s current situation at Nottingham Forest?

Worrall has been on the books at the City Ground for a while now, and after spending time on loan at Rangers in the 2018/29 season, he has established himself as a first-team member.

The 26-year-old was crucial for the club in the Championship, especially in the 2021/22 season, where he played 42 times as the club were promoted to the Premier League.

Last season, Worrall played 30 times in the Premier League, but towards the end of the campaign, he lost his place in the starting XI as Steve Cooper relied on some of his new purchases.

The centre-back started the season as a firm fixture in the starting XI, captaining the side in the opening five league games. But after the game against Burnley, Worrall lost his place in the team, with him either being on the bench or missing out on the squad altogether in the league games since.

His only minutes since the game against the Clarets have come in a 12-minute cameo against Luton Town in October.

So, with that said, Middlesbrough's emerging interest may see Forest have a decision to make about Worrall, as a loan move may benefit all parties involved, especially Boro.

Why would Middlesbrough signing Joe Worrall help their promotion aim?

It is clear that Boro do need to add another centre-back to their squad in January, as the goals they leaked against Leeds show that their defensive foundations are there to be built.

So, if Carrick and Middlesbrough are going to go one step better than they did last season, they need to find a suitable replacement for Lenihan.

Both Worrall and Cresswell would be great additions, but out of the two, it could argued that the Forest man would be the better capture.

That is because the defender has over 160 appearances to his name in the second tier, and with his leadership qualities and know-how of how to get out of the division clear to see, Boro could do with that in their defence.

Worrall’s best campaign in the Championship came in the 2019/20 season, where he started all 46 league games, playing 4,140 minutes of league football. In that campaign, he managed one goal and four assists, with an expected goal rate of 0.8 and an assist rate of 2.2, as per Fbref.com.

The 26-year-old would be an ideal signing for Carrick; as he’s shown in the past, he is a defender who is comfortable on the ball. In the 2021/22 season, Worrall collected 49 progressive carries and made 178 progressive passes, the most in his entire career, as per Fbref.com.

Worrall would fit into what Carrick would want from his defender, as he’s completed 4236 passes in the Championship out of 5434 attempted, leaving him a completion rate of 78%. He has also made 129 tackles in the second tier, with 95 of them he won. He has also made 163 blocks and had 210 interceptions, as per Fbref.com.

The centre-back has fully established himself as a strong defender in this division, and if Middlesbrough are looking for a suitable Lenihan replacement, then they should look no further than Worrall.

He knows what it takes to get out of this league, and with his leadership qualities, he can help Boro become stronger at the back and therefore increase their chances of winning more games of football, which will help them in their pursuit of trying to secure a play-off spot.