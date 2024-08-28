Middlesbrough have rejected approaches from Championship rivals for Anfernee Dijksteel ahead of the end of the transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the 27-year-old has been in demand this summer, with the market set to close later this week.

The defender is in the final year of his current contract, meaning there is some incentive to cash in now in order to avoid losing him for nothing in 2025.

Dijksteel is down the pecking order of Michael Carrick’s side, having only played in one of their three opening games so far this term (all stats from Fbref).

The right-back made just 20 appearances for Middlesbrough last season, including eight starts, and has generally lacked consistent game time since Carrick’s arrival as manager in October 2022.

Anfernee Dijksteel - Middlesbrough league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2019-20 16 (12) 2020-21 29 2021-22 34 2022-23 20 (10) 2023-24 20 (8) 2024-25 1

Anfernee Dijksteel transfer latest

Middlesbrough have turned down interest from rivals within the Championship, as well as from abroad, for Dijksteel.

It is understood that Carrick sees the defender as a valued member of his first team squad, despite his inconsistent game time.

Boro are at risk of losing the player for nothing next year unless they agree terms on a new contract, but are still hoping to keep hold of him.

It remains unclear which sides have made attempts to sign Dijksteel this summer, with Boro quashing any chances of a move to a league rival.

Unnamed clubs from abroad have also considered a move for the defender, but Boro have made their stance clear despite his contract situation.

Carrick is hoping his side can push for promotion to the Premier League this year, so is unwilling to entertain any moves that may weaken his squad for the campaign ahead.

Dijksteep has been with the club since the summer of 2019, making the switch from Charlton Athletic.

The versatile player can play on the right flank or through the centre, and has made a total of 120 league appearances for the club since his move from the Valley.

Middlesbrough’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Middlesbrough have brought in a number of players this summer in a bid to build a team capable of fighting for a place in the Premier League.

Tommy Conway was signed from rivals Bristol City, with Micah Hamilton, Aidan Morris and Delano Burgzorg also joining.

A permanent deal for Luke Ayling was also agreed following his departure from Leeds United at the end of the campaign, having spent the previous six months on loan at the Riverside.

Boro currently sit 10th in the table after three games, having won one, lost one and drawn one.

Dijksteel can play a role for Middlesbrough this season

Dijksteel may not play regularly for Boro, but he has already shown this year he can step into the team if needed.

While there is a risk that they will lose him for nothing next year, there is sound reasoning behind Carrick’s logic.

It is now so late in the window that finding a replacement for the Suriname international would be difficult.

The size of the fee being discussed may also have been quite low, to the point where it may not have been worth accepting anyway.