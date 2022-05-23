Middlesbrough showing transfer interest in AFC Bournemouth pair

Middlesbrough are showing transfer interest in AFC Bournemouth duo Jack Stacey and Gavin Kilkenny, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Boro are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022-23 Championship season, having just fallen short of the play-off places under Chris Wilder’s management.

And Wilder is potentially set to turn his attentions to two promoted players from the season just gone that may not get much game-time in the Premier League with the Cherries.

Stacey, a 26-year-old right-back, signed for Bournemouth in 2019 from Luton Town in a £4 million deal, but found himself appearing just 25 times in the Championship this past season, with both Ethan Laird and Adam Smith ending up ahead of him in the pecking order.

22-year-old midfielder Kilkenny meanwhile started the 2021-22 season in Scott Parker’s first-team, but found himself out of favour by the time the January transfer window came around, with more experienced individuals favoured.

Kilkenny played 14 times in the Championship last season but he looks set to be surplus to requirements at the Vitality Stadium, with Boro and Wilder taking an interest in his potential availability.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough are certainly going to have to add a few new faces to their squad this summer if they want to be competing at the top end of the Championship.

And they are seemingly going after players who know full well what it’s like to be in the squad of a team that has already achieved promotion to the top flight.

Even though Wilder has Isaiah Jones on the right flank at wing-back, he’s not the greatest defensively and Stacey could potentially bring the right blend of attacking prowess and defensive solidity.

Kilkenny meanwhile definitely needs to get out of the Cherries, at least on loan, as he won’t be featuring in the Premier League.

In his brief time as a first-team player last season he showed flashes of quality, and if he’s given the chance to show that a bit more regularly then he could be a very good Championship player – and perhaps a rotational option with Jonny Howson.