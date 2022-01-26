Middlesbrough showing in interest in already out on loan Manchester City man

Middlesbrough have made an enquiry to Manchester City about goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, a report from The Irish Sun has claimed.

Bazunu joined City from Shamrock Rovers in his native Ireland back in 2019, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the reigning Premier League champions.

However, after impressing on loan in League One with Rochdale last season, the 19-year-old is once again plying his trade on loan in the third-tier during the current campaign, this time with Portsmouth.

Have each of these 25 former Middlesbrough players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Britt Assombalonga? Yes No

The teenager has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Pompey, helping them to tenth in the current League One standings, and it now seems as though he is starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has enquired about Bazunu’s availability during the current transfer window.

For a deal to happen however, City would of course have to recall the 19-year-old from his loan spell with Portsmouth.

Speaking earlier this season, Pompey manager Danny Cowley revealed City could only do that if they suffer a goalkeeping crisis of their own.

Given City already have the likes of Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson and Cieran Slicker on the books at The Etihad, that is something that looks unlikely to happen any time soon.

The Verdict

This could have been a rather good signing for Middlesbrough you feel.

Bazunu has been a consistently solid presence at League One throughout his time on loan at that level over the course of the past two seasons.

As a result, it does seem as though he may now be ready to make the step up to the Championship, where he could provide useful competition for Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels at the Riverside.

But given there would need to be a significant change in circumstances, it seems this one ‘Boro will have to wait to revisit in the summer transfer window, when Bazunu’s spell with Portsmouth expires.