When predicting the teams who may struggle in the Championship this season, especially in the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign, Middlesbrough would perhaps not be on the minds of many following their exploits under Michael Carrick last season.

However, it's funny what losing a few key players can do, and the former England international midfielder is finding that out for himself right now.

With Chuba Akpom cashed in on and the inability to bring star loanees Ryan Giles and Cameron Archer back to the club, Boro have a lot of fresh, young faces in their squad whilst keeping hold of the likes of Hayden Hackney, Isaiah Jones and Darragh Lenihan.

Boro are clearly not gelling at all though and after seven matches of the league season, they find themselves bottom of the pile and Carrick in serious danger of losing his job soon.

The Teessiders were in a similar situation under Chris Wilder last season and after 11 matches he found himself out of a job as Boro were in the drop zone, and only mustering up a draw against Sheffield Wednesday this week was not exactly good enough.

How close is Michael Carrick to the sack at Middlesbrough?

Considering how poor Middlesbrough have been this season under Carrick, another defeat or two must surely signal the end of his reign as head coach.

Managers nowadays aren't often given the required time to turn things around, but Boro have dropped off massively despite a plethora of new players being brought in to replace the departed ones, and the Sheffield Wednesday fixture was a real chance to turn the corner.

However, Boro could not get past arguably the poorest side in the division and it took a set piece to get them level - something just isn't clicking and they are still bottom of the Championship table.

And with it being the Championship, the fixtures don't exactly get any easier, although they face a Southampton team this coming weekend that for all their Premier League experience in their squad, are on a three-match losing run, so it could be the best time to face Russell Martin's side.

Should Gibson and the Boro board of directors bite the bullet in the near future though and dispense of Carrick's services, then there's every reason why they should be plotting an ambitious swoop for Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, who could actually be a realistic replacement despite being in the same division.

Why should Jon Dahl Tomasson be approached to become Middlesbrough manager?

Tomasson hadn't done much in his managerial jobs until taking on the Malmo role in 2019, leading them to the Swedish league title on two consecutive occasions, proving that he had some coaching nous about him.

It was still a risk for Blackburn to take a punt on Tomasson last summer, but for most of his first season at Ewood Park he had Rovers inside the top six, playing good football and the Dane also gave academy lads a fair run in the side when necessary.

Blackburn continue to play good football under Tomasson, but why would he potentially make the move to the Riverside Stadium when he's seemingly so highly regarded?

Well, Tomasson's frustration at Blackburn owners the Venky's has been made pretty public over the summer, with the Indian poultry giants cutting the club's transfer budget earlier this year, leaving the head coach with nothing to spend in transfer fees unless money was brought in by sales.

Reports over the summer stated that Tomasson was considering his position over the issue and director of football Gregg Broughton has already warned the club's owners that they will lose the Dane eventually should they not back him - and that backing doesn't look likely to come anytime soon.

At Boro, Tomasson would get more money to spend and there's also plenty of prospects to develop in the current squad on Teesside as well, making it a good project.

As Carrick showed last year, you can get a club from the relegation zone to the play-offs by managing only two thirds of the season, and a change will need to be made if wins aren't picked up soon - Boro can then try to pounce on Tomasson's obvious frustrations at Rovers to try and land a significant coup.