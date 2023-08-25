Highlights Middlesbrough's start to the Championship season has been tough due to the loss of loan players and Chuba Akpom.

The signings made by Michael Carrick have been young and inexperienced, lacking EFL and Premier League experience.

Middlesbrough should consider bringing in Ryan Fraser, who has Premier League experience and can offer a different option out wide.

Having lost some important loan players from last season as well as talisman Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough's start to the 2023-24 Championship season was always expected to be a tough one.

They have found it even harder than perhaps imaginable though, with back-to-back league defeats against Millwalll and Coventry City preceeding a 1-1 home draw against Huddersfield Town.

The signings added to Michael Carrick's squad so far this summer have been pretty youthful and inexperienced, minus the addition of QPR stopper Seny Dieng, with recent new recruits such as Lukas Engel and Emmanuel Latte Lath exciting ones but also untested in English football.

And with a real lack of EFL and Premier League experience in Boro's signings so far this summer, Carrick could do with turning to an attacking player who has had plenty of game-time in the top flight of English football.

That player is Ryan Fraser, who should be available for a move in the final week of the window and could offer a different option out wide to the likes of Isaiah Jones, Sam Silvera, Marcus Forss and Alex Gilbert.

Who is Ryan Fraser?

Having come through the Aberdeen youth setup, Fraser was snapped up by Bournemouth in 2013 when they were in League One for £400,000 at the age of 18, but having not secured too much in the way of regular game-time in two-and-a-half years with the Cherries he joined Ipswich Town on loan in 2015.

Knee and hamstring injuries hampered his 2015-16 season with the Tractor Boys, but he made an impact in the Premier League for Bournemouth in 2016-17 when he notched three goals and eight assists - and two seasons later was his best campaign ever with seven goals and 14 assists in the top flight of English football.

Fraser was less effective in 2019-20 as they were relegated from the Premier League, but he earned a move to Newcastle United in 2020 off the back of his showings at the Vitality Stadium - his time at the Magpies though hasn't been very positive though for the most part in the last three years.

What is Ryan Fraser's current situation at Newcastle?

Having signed a five-year contract at St James' Park in 2020, Fraser still has just less than two years remaining on what will be a well-paid deal on Tyneside.

Fraser hasn't really had much success with the Magpies though and despite playing 27 times in the 2021-22 season in the Premier League, the 29-year-old featured just eight times the following campaign.

His relationship with Newcastle boss Howe, which was once very strong having worked together at Bournemouth as well, became strained though earlier in the year, with The Athletic revealing the Scot indicated a desire to depart United in January.

And after Fraser expressed his dissatisfaction over not being included in the matchday squad for a match against Liverpool, he was banished to the under-21's and not allowed to train with the first team - Howe hinted earlier this summer that there still wasn't a way back for Fraser though at the club.

That leaves Fraser needing game-time, and whilst Italian outfit Empoli have been linked, the Scottish winger regaining his form closer to home and in a similarly competitive league such as the Championship makes a lot of sense.

Boro need to improve their options out wide after a lacklustre start and Fraser could go in and make a real impact at the club - that's if a deal could be struck with their North East rivals.

Yes, Fraser has seemingly not always had the best attitude when a Newcastle player, but the chance to re-energise his career in England would surely be a move he'd look to take if offered the opportunity.

And with Fraser pretty much on his doorstep, Carrick should be trying to put together a deal to bring a technically gifted player to the Riverside Stadium who has Championship experience, who knows where the back of the net is, and who also can create for team-mates.