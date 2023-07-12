Middlesbrough are interested in Queens Park Rangers winger Chris Willock, according to the Evening Standard.

Boro have already swooped to secure a QPR player, with Seny Dieng arriving from Loftus Road to replace former loanee Zack Steffen.

This is a switch that arguably made sense for all parties, with the shot-stopper only having one year left on his contract, the Teesside club needing a keeper and the player arguably taking a step up with this move.

Another player who only has one year remaining on his deal in the English capital is Willock, who has had a one-year extension option in his contract activated to keep him at Gareth Ainsworth's side until 2024.

What are the pros of Chris Willock's potential move to Middlesbrough?

Considering he only has one year remaining on his contract, it may not cost Boro too much to bring him in and they already have a relationship with QPR following Dieng's sale.

This existing relationship could make a deal easier to negotiate, with a fresh start away from Loftus Road potentially benefitting Willock if he can seal an exit.

He was an exceptional player for the R's when on top form - and could be just as effective under Michael Carrick, who has managed to get the best out of many players at the Riverside.

Attackers like Cameron Archer and Marcus Forss have thrived under his stewardship - and Willock may also be a real asset.

The latter recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 35 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign - the sort of record that could be a game-changer for Boro who will be looking to get themselves back in the Premier League.

Why should Middlesbrough opt against this move?

There's one key reason why they shouldn't pursue this move at the moment.

It's still early in the window - but they only have a matter of weeks left before the start of the season and they need to bring in a starting left-back and striker as their key short-term transfer priorities.

In fairness, Carrick already has Hayden Coulson as an option on the left-hand side and Marcus Forss could play up top, but Ryan Giles and Cameron Archer simply must be adequately replaced considering how influential they were last term.

Giles recorded plenty of assists and Archer was prolific in front of goal, with the latter's contributions arguably playing a part in their brief automatic promotion challenge.

His two goals away at Sheffield United reinforce just how important he was - and it could be costly if they don't bring another striker in - especially with Josh Coburn and Matthew Hoppe potentially not ready to be a key part of the first team.

Willock can operate both as an attacking midfielder and on the wing and he could be especially useful in the former role as a possible Chuba Akpom backup.

But they desperately need to focus on recruiting starters ahead of the new season - and then focus on adding depth once 2023/24 has begun.

There may be a starting spot available for the QPR man on the wing - but other promising young wide men, including Sammy Silvera and Morgan Rogers, have arrived and should get the chance to prove their worth.