Middlesbrough should look to sign Spurs striker Troy Parrott on a permanent deal this summer, before pressing on with two further additions.

According to a recent report in the Northern Echo, Boro boss Michael Carrick is looking for a 'high-level' centre-forward, as well as a central midfielder and a versatile forward who is comfortable playing as a number 10.

The Boro head coach is clearly targeting quality additions over quantity this summer, as last seasons high-volume of turnover in the playing squad has laid the foundations of a talented squad, that is perhaps just a couple of round pegs in round holes away from being promotion material.

Despite having a proven goalscorer in Emmanuel Latte Lath at the club, the Ivorian international did miss 16 Championship games through injury last season, and Boro will want a high-quality player to be able to pick up the slack should he miss a similar amount of games next season.

Therefore, Spurs' Irish international should be made a priority signing this summer, before the club ticks the other two boxes on their summer wishlist.

Troy Parrott

Football League World exclusively reported that Middlesbrough have already been linked with one Tottenham striker this summer, that being academy star Will Lankshear, but it's a different Spurs forward that they should be pursuing more heavily.

Parrott is a name who will be familiar to many EFL fans, having spent time on loan with Preston, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Millwall respectively.

Troy Parrott Excelsior stats 23/24 (all comps), per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating per game 32 17 5 7.1/10

He enjoyed a mixed bag during those respective EFL moves, but it's been his time in the Netherlands with Eredivisie side Excelsior where the 22-year-old has shown his star potential.

Seventeen goals and five assists in 32 total appearances for the Dutch side meant he ended the 2023/24 season as the club's top scorer, and firmly put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer transfer window.

A transfer window in which Football Insider report that Spurs may be looking to sell the Irishman in, given the fact he's returning off the back of his best individual season to date, and only has 12 months remaining on his contract at the club.

Should they be willing to cash in on their highly-rated academy graduate, he would absolutely tick the box that Boro are looking for, and would provide Carrick with two proven goalscoring options to attack the Championship with next season.

Ao Tanaka

A player that has been drawing transfer interest for some time, Ao Tanaka is a player who appears destined to make a move this summer.

The Japanese international has been plying his trade for German second division side Fortuna Dusseldorf, but after failing to win promotion to the Bundesliga, Bild are reporting that the 25-year-old is looking for an exit route this summer.

Leeds United are known to hold a concrete interest in the box-to-box central midfield player, and after having a bid rejected for him last summer, Hochi are reporting that the Whites are interested in making a return for Tanaka.

Tanaka would be a perfect complement to Hayden Hackney and the evergreen Jonny Howson, and should the latter slow down in his age 36 season, Tanaka would provide some much-needed energy in midfield.

He would also potentially bring goals from central midfield, something Middlesbrough have lacked in recent years, as his seven goals last season tell the story of a player who can do the dirty work in defense, but also provide a cutting edge in attack too.

Sorba Thomas

If Middlesbrough want a versatile forward player, who is also comfortable operating from a central role, they should look no further than Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas.

The 24-year-old can and had been seen operating from either wing, whilst also playing up front as a striker and even just behind the striker as a number 10. Versatility is one of the Welshman's biggest traits.

But he's not just a jack-of-all-trades, master of none, only Ipswich Town's Leif Davis (125) created more chances in the Championship than Thomas' 123, whilst his 13.3 expected assists and a 0.35 expected assists per 90 were both better than any second tier player - per FotMob.

That's impressive enough as it is, but when you consider those numbers along with four goals and nine assists were achieved in a relegated Huddersfield team, and you have one of the most dangerous players in the division.

It's a frightening thought of what he could produce working alongside Latte Lath, and perhaps even Parrott as a Middlesbrough player next season, and what's even more scary is that according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon, he could be available for as little as £750,000 this summer.