Middlesbrough’s rise under Michael Carrick has been extremely impressive.

The former midfielder is taking on his first stint as the main man on the touchline having previously worked as a coach with Manchester United under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Carrick took charge at the Riverside when the team was battling near the bottom of the Championship table and now has the team competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Can Middlesbrough earn Premier League promotion?

The most impressive aspect of this Boro team’s rise has been how ruthless they have been going forward.

The form of Chuba Akpom and the strike partnership he has formed with Cameron Archer have both combined for an exciting and devastating attack.

Carrick has his forwards firing on all cylinders and promotion via the play-offs now looks a real possibility.

While there is still a lot to get through first, especially the formidable Luton Town, it is easy for Boro supporters to get wrapped up in the excitement of top flight action potentially returning to the Riverside.

Is Carrick ready to manage in the Premier League?

One area that is worth considering at this stage is how could this Boro team improve if it did gain promotion to the Premier League.

It has been six years since Middlesbrough were last in the top flight and the squad is completely different from Aitor Karanka’s time in charge.

One advantage of having Carrick as boss now could be his connection to Manchester United.

Because Facundo Pellistri would be an ideal arrival to bring into the fold if promotion is secured.

The Uruguay international has World Cup and Europa League experience having earned his breakthrough at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag this season.

However, he has not quite been able to earn consistent game time, featuring in brief cameos off the bench in cup competitions.

The 21-year-old needs to go somewhere else to cement himself as a consistent starter in order to gain experience.

The right winger could potentially get that with Middlesbrough next season.

His explosive speed on the ball and ability to take on defenders would be another exciting asset to have in this forward line, enhancing the squad’s attacking options.

The attacker is still a bit raw, but Carrick has already shown a keen ability for getting the best out of players.

The success of Archer’s loan should have many considering the 41-year-old when weighing up potential temporary deals this summer.

If Pellistri is to make it at United, then a transfer to Boro could prove beneficial for all parties.