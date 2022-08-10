Middlesbrough should rival Stoke for 21/22 award-winner, could be Tavernier’s long-term replacement: Opinion

There are of course other areas that need improvement but signing a replacement for Marcus Tavernier has to be high on Middlesbrough‘s list of priorities before the summer window closes.

Chris Wilder questioned the quality of his squad and called for more action to improve it after the 3-2 defeat Championship to QPR on Saturday and links to West Bromwich Albion’s Alex Mowatt have sprung up since.

The Baggies midfielder would certainly be a strong addition but on loan, he represents little more than a stopgap while it would be a surprise to see Albion send him to a direct promotion rival.

If it’s a long-term replacement that Boro are after then they should consider Stoke City target Paddy Lane – the 21-year-old that has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years.

Lane worked at a supermarket during the pandemic and was playing non-league football with Hyde United just 18 months ago but was named the EFL League One Young Player of the Season in 2021/22 after a stunning debut campaign with Fleetwood Town.

He finished the season with five goals and eight assists for a Fleetwood side that struggled to a 20th-place finish and was vital in keeping them in the third tier – earning a call up to the Republic of Ireland national team on the back his sterling displays.

Not unlikely Bristol City’s Alex Scott, Lane played a string of different positions last term but could function either in the attacking midfield role that Tavernier has departed or as cover for Matt Crooks slightly deeper in central midfield.

What the 21-year-old does so well is find pockets of space that allow his side to build attacks while he’s proven himself a dangerous ball carrier, a goal threat from both long- and short-range, and as last season went on we saw him produce the killer pass in the final third with more consistency.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Steve Vickers Spennymoor United Birmingham City Tranmere Rovers Sunderland

He’s a slightly different player than Tavernier but could be hugely effective in behind the strikers for Boro while with Riley McGree in place already, the Teessiders can afford to be patient to allow him to get used to Championship football.

Though, given the way he made the step up to League One and flourished, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him quickly begin to exert his influence.

Stoke City have already been linked with a move for Lane, who is out of contract next summer, but it would be smart for the Riverside outfit to rival them for the midfielder and use some of the money they received from Bournemouth to do so.

He’s a star on the rise in the EFL and could prove to be the ideal long-term replacement for Tavernier.