Highlights Middlesbrough's slow start to the season has been turned around, and they are now just two points behind the play-off places.

Boro should consider reviving their interest in QPR player Chris Willock, who has 18 goals and 18 assists in 126 Championship appearances.

Willock's experience and versatility could be a valuable addition to Middlesbrough's attack, as they look to add more goals and creativity for the second half of the campaign.

Middlesbrough look in a strong position to mount a serious play-off push despite a slow start to the campaign.

Boro made a very poor start to the new Championship season, so much so that there was pressure mounting on the head of manager Michael Carrick.

However, the club stuck by the former Manchester United coach, and they are now reaping the rewards as they return after the international break sitting just two points behind the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Obviously, focus will be on the next set of fixtures for Carrick, but he will also have an eye on what he plans to do in January. Boro are likely going to be looking to add to their squad, and if they are, they should look at reviving their interest in QPR player Chris Willock.

Were Middlesbrough interested in Chris Willock in the summer?

Willock was a player that many fans expected to see leave QPR in the summer, as he was entering the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

There was interest in the player, as it was reported by the Evening Standard, that when Boro were in talks about signing Seny Dieng, they were also in discussions about a deal for Willock.

While Middlesbrough got a deal over the line for Dieng, it never materialised with Willock, and instead he stayed at the club beyond the September 1st deadline.

As mentioned, Willock was in the final year of his contract at the club in the summer, and with no extension agreed, he will enter the final six months when January arrives.

Boro are likely going to want to add to their squad in the winter window and it could make sense for them to go back after Willock as they eye a play-off spot.

Why should Middlesbrough revive interest in QPR’s Chris Willock?

There is clearly interest from Middlesbrough and Carrick in Willock, so it is unlikely that that interest has disappeared completely in the space of a few months.

Boro made changes to their attacking department in the summer, but it could be argued that there is a lack of Championship experience in that area of the pitch, and if they are going to keep up with the play-off places, then they could add a bit of know-how to it.

Willock would be perfect for this, as he’s got 18 goals and 18 assists in 126 Championship appearances.

This season has been a struggle for the 25-year-old, as he wasn’t preferred under former manager Gareth Ainsworth and has only just started playing regularly as there’s been a change of manager.

But, with him coming to the end of his contract and the fact that QPR are struggling at the wrong end of the table, it seems unlikely that the attacker is going to sign a contract extension at the club.

Therefore, for QPR it could be wise to listen to offers and let Willock leave before he goes for nothing in the summer.

Boro should look beyond this season and see how well he has done in the past, with the 2021/22 season being his best to date. That season, he scored seven goals and grabbed 11 assists, but his all-round play was at a very good level.

He averaged 1.8 shots per game, 1.4 key passes, 2.2 dribbles, and had a pass completion rate of 85.8%, as per WhoScored.com.

Willock still has plenty left to offer in the Championship and joining an attack-minded team like Boro could help him get back to his best. He is a classy player at this level and his versatility could be a real addition for Boro, as Carrick looks to add more goals and creativity to his side for the second half of the campaign.