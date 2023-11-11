Highlights Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick have been successful in attacking play but struggled to keep clean sheets.

The team needs to strengthen its defense, especially in the center-back position, and Nathaniel Adjei is a potential target.

Middlesbrough should prioritize winning the battle for Adjei's services to improve their defensive capabilities and reduce the number of goals conceded.

Michael Carrick recently reached his one-year anniversary as Middlesbrough head coach, and it's certainly been an entertaining ride so far.

The former England international arrived on Teesside with the club sitting very close to the relegation zone, but he was able to get Boro flowing and had them playing attacking, exciting football.

Carrick was able to get Middlesbrough into the Championship's play-off spots, only to falter in the semi-finals against Coventry City, and with no Cameron Archer, Chuba Akpom or Ryan Giles at his disposal for 2023-24, the ex-Man United midfielder replenished his squad.

The first six league matches of the season were painful and saw just one point picked up, but results have improved recently, including seven wins in succession, and going into this weekend's fixtures, Boro sit in 12th position in the Championship.

A big issue that Carrick has had though since his arrival is keeping the ball out of the back of his own goalkeeper's net.

In the 30 regular season matches that Carrick managed before last season's play-offs, just six clean sheets were kept, conceding 35 goals in that period - although 65 goals were scored by Boro, which shows how dominant they are offensively.

With the clean sheet record being the way it was under Carrick last season, it was perhaps a surprise that a new centre-back was not recruited in the summer transfer window, instead opting to stick with Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan, Paddy McNair and Matt Clarke - a player who hasn't played first-team football since last October but is now back among the squad.

And it is perhaps even more important that Boro look to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window at the start of 2024 as it looks like as of now, McNair could be departing the Riverside Stadium.

Paddy McNair's Middlesbrough contract situation

McNair arrived at Boro from local rivals Sunderland in 2018, signing a four-year deal for a fee that was in excess of £5 million.

The versatile Northern Ireland international has had good spells at the club, winning their Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 season and during that season he extended his deal until June 2024.

That date is fast approaching though, and with Carrick confirming that no contract discussions have taken place as of a few weeks ago, it looks as though McNair could either be cashed in on or he alternatively could just run his deal down.

In the absence of Lenihan, McNair has been starting in recent weeks for Boro, but they have recently been linked with a potential replacement in the form of Nathaniel Adjei.

According to The Sun, Boro and Sunderland have joined Championship rival Preston North End in the running for the 21-year-old Ghanaian centre-back, who is currently plying his trade in the Swedish Allsvenskan with Hammarby.

It had been claimed that the Lilywhites had been looking into an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move, but Hammarby's £3 million price-tag has been judged as too steep for PNE officials - that is a figure that Boro won't have too much issue in paying though you'd imagine.

Adjei is pretty inexperienced in the senior game, having moved from his native Ghana in 2021 to initially play in the Swedish third tier for Hammarby's feeder club, and after the option to sign him permanently was taken up, the young defender is impressing in the top flight.

He has 20 Allsvenskan appearances under his belt this season, as well as playing twice in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers, and is proving to be a quick, athletic centre-back with many clubs on his trail.

And Middlesbrough should be doing all they can to win the battle for his services, and that means fending off their rivals in the form of Sunderland.

There will be other defenders out there of course, but Carrick's Boro side is a great place for a young individual to hone their craft, with plenty of youngsters in his current first-team squad who are currently developing.

None of Carrick's current centre-back options though have the pace and athleticism that it looks like Adjei has though, and that could be key in dealing with the quicker attackers in the Championship.

Leaking goals is still an issue for Boro, with 23 shipped in 15 games in 2023-24, so that is even more reason to invest in the back-line - and Adjei in particular - come January.