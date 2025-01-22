Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick appears to be looking for attacking reinforcements ahead of the 3 February transfer deadline.

With the future of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath in the balance after MLS side Atlanta United tabled an £18m approach, Boro appear to be eyeing up new arrivals to their forward line.

Middlesbrough are understood to have held talks with Plymouth Argyle over a possible move for their star winger Morgan Whittaker, whilst Peterborough striker Ricky-Jade Jones is also reported to be a player they've looked at as well.

However, they could look to jump on a developing situation at Ipswich Town to land themselves a proven performer at Championship level.

Ipswich Town's Nathan Broadhead could be shrewd addition for Middlesbrough

The Tractor Boys are looking to make some last-minute deals to bolster their Premier League survival hopes, with Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Julio Enciso set for a loan move to Portman Road.

That deal could then free up Nathan Broadhead to secure a move away before the deadline, with the 26-year-old falling out of favour with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna so far this term.

Paraguayan international Enciso will add to the plethora of attacking options Ipswich have at their disposal, and having only made a handful of appearances so far this season, the Welsh international will surely be considered for a late exit.

Nathan Broadhead's career league stats (as of 22/01/25) - per FotMob Club Season League Apperances Goals Assists Ipswich Town 24/25 Premier League 7 0 0 Ipswich Town 23/24 Championship 38 13 3 Ipswich Town 22/23 League One 19 8 5 Wigan Athletic 22/23 Championship 22 5 0 Sunderland 21/22 League One 22 10 0

A versatile forward, Broadhead tends to operate on the left wing, but can also play on the right, through the middle as a centre-forward, or as an attacking midfielder, and has shown himself to have an eye for goal at Championship level.

Operating almost exclusively from the left flank last term, Broadhead played a pivotal role in helping Ipswich take the Championship by surprise and win automatic promotion to the top flight, as he bagged 13 goals and three assists in 38 league appearances.

Broadhead would provide Michael Carrick with potentially much-needed depth on the left flank

Middlesbrough aren't blessed with huge amounts of depth on the left wing at the moment, with Delano Burgzorg, Riley McGree and Micah Hamilton the three natural senior options available to Carrick.

Summer signing Burgzorg has been playing well in recent weeks, with his energy, speed, power and playmaking ability ensuring that the former Huddersfield Town man is proving to be a quality addition to the squad.

However, Australian international McGree has been a different story, but unfortunately for Boro supporters, it's an all too familiar one - injuries. The 26-year-old has made just 17 appearances in all competitions so far this term largely due to injury setbacks (as of 22/01/25), and when he has been fit and handed the opportunity to play over the month or so, the Socceroos star has struggled to make an impact on games.

As for Hamilton, the summer signing from Manchester City looks to be a player with plenty of talent and potential, but due to the lack of experience in senior football, the 21-year-old still presents as a very raw and unrefined talent.

So, should Burgzorg become unavailable either through injury or suspension, relying on McGree to not only be fit/stay fit, but to put in improved performances, as well as asking Hamilton to swim at Championship level when he perhaps isn't ready to, both look like big gambles for Carrick to take.

Adding a player like Broadhead would really shore up Middlesbrough's strength in depth on the left flank, as well as providing a keen and hungry player to push for playing time.

In many respects, Broadhead is a very similar winger to McGree. Both have excellent close control, dribbling ability and a strong range of passing, but the Welshman also comes with that goalscoring instinct to make intelligent runs and combinations into the box to either score or provide for a teammate.

His ability to play through the middle of the pitch would also hand Carrick that extra piece of versatility to his squad, and act as an extra safety blanket should Latte Lath depart, or just by strengthening the depth in that department should he stay.