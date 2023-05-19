Middlesbrough will be playing Championship football again next season after a 1-0 aggregate loss at the Riverside stadium to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

A goalless first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena meant everything was to play for on Wednesday evening, and the Sky Blues came out victorious in the tie when a solitary strike from Gustavo Hamer was enough to take them to Wembley in the play-off final.

They will play Luton Town on May 27th, with a place in the Premier League up for grabs. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough will remain in the Championship for their sixth consecutive campaign at second tier level.

It will likely be a busy summer for Michael Carrick's side, with six loanees set to return to their parent clubs if a deal can't be agreed to extend their stay in the North East, and three other first-team players out of contract, too.

Preparations will already have begun in planning out the summer transfer window, and here, we take a look at a player Middlesbrough could and should sign for next season.

Who should Middlesbrough sign this summer to mount a promotion push again?

Rodrigo Muniz, Cameron Archer, and Aaron Ramsey are all set to return to their parent clubs, with the latter two only likely to re-sign for Boro had they returned to the Premier League.

Chuba Akpom is also out of contract and set to depart the club unless fresh terms can be agreed, leaving major holes in Carrick's forward line.

It will need to be restructured and multiple signings in attack will be required, leaving them with their work cut out in terms of recruitment.

Defensively, they look like less surgery will be needed, with the focus for much of this summer likely to be centred around attacking players, which are often the most costly to afford.

Due to this, they are likely to search for deals on both a permanent and loan basis, and one such option should be looked at on loan from now Premier League side Burnley.

That player is Scott Twine, who has shown flashes of quality at this level since his arrival to Burnley from MK Dons, but not consistently.

Would Scott Twine be a good signing for Middlesbrough from Burnley?

Carrick's team were the second top scorers in the division this season, and if anyone is likely to get a tune out of the versatile attacker, it's him.

Twine's season was hampered by a major injury in the first game of the season. What started out as a minor muscle injury developed into something that would keep him out of action for 19 weeks as his condition gradually worsened.

He has still managed 14 appearances in the Championship, but was unable to get major rhythm this season, scoring three goals and assisting once in that time.

His quality is undeniable, though. At just 22, he picked up the Dons' player of the season award, collecting 33 goal contributions in 50 games in the process.

His versatility will also be a major plus-point for Carrick, who could use him off the left-wing or as an attacking-midfielder. Carrick has used central-midfielder's Riley McGree and Aaron Ramsey in wide roles, and forward Marcus Forss as well; but Twine would present an upgrade on all of them in terms of a natural player in one of those areas.

He is also adept at set-pieces, which has been another strong aspect of Carrick's game plan, and would help to offset the loss of Ryan Giles back to parent club Wolves from his loan as well. Giles' delivery was among the best of any player in the division from corners and free-kicks.

It's unclear if Twine is in Vincent Kompany's Burnley plans in the Premier League, as a starter or as squad player; but Middlesbrough should head the queue for his signature if the Clarets do think that the 23-year-old would be better off playing regular football in the Championship for his development.

The fit for the player to the club and coach makes enormous sense, and he would help fill a gap being left by Akpom, Archer, and co. as well.