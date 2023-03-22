Middlesbrough look well positioned to make a move to sign Ryan Giles on a permanent basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

Wolves have decided against integrating the 23-year-old into their first team setup in the last year or so and this summer feels like a natural time for the left sider to make his first permanent move away from Molineux.

After adjusting to senior football in the EFL with loan spells at Shrewsbury Town, Rotherham United, Coventry City, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and now Boro, Giles looks ready for a challenge in the top-flight.

That may be the most likely way that Boro are unable to land Giles in the summer transfer window, should they narrowly miss out on promotion under Michael Carrick while top-flight interest arises in the 23-year-old.

A fee would be required for Wolves to offload Giles, with two years remaining on his deal in the Black Country, and not making the leap back to the Premier League this season would likely see Boro unable to compete for his services on a permanent basis, unless Giles chose to stay in the second tier.

Having said that, there would be other options available to Boro if they do have to go again under Carrick in the Championship, and one of them is Ryan Manning.

Manning has been one of the Swans' standout performers in the last couple of seasons, will likely be available on a free when his contract expires this summer and could fit perfectly into Carrick's attacking style of play.

Just like Giles, Manning has played in more advanced left sided roles in his career, with Giles mainly playing as a winger or wing back last season before thriving on the left of a back four under Carrick.

Manning only has one less goal contribution that Giles in the Championship this season, ten to Giles' 11, but has chipped in with four goals for the Swans where the latter is yet to get on the scoresheet.

Steve Gibson does not want to break the bank in the transfer market and has not backed the club as much as he did before the pandemic in the last few seasons.

With that in mind, Boro could be a likely destination for Manning in the summer due to offering value in the market, but also in providing a potential alternative option to Giles that would not see Boro's productivity down the left flank drop off if they do not win promotion.