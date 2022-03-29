Middlesbrough should look to hijack potential Nottingham Forest move this summer after key Aston Villa update: Opinion

Middlesbrough’s January transfer window was a statement of intent from the club – clearly, they plan to back Chris Wilder and give him the tools he needs to take the club to the Premier League.

Boro beat Celtic to the signing of 23-year-old attacking midfielder Riley McGree as well as bringing in not one but two strikers on loan from the Premier League.

If the Teessiders don’t go up this season, you feel we can expect to see them making more impressive moves in the summer as Wilder looks to further shape his squad.

Assuming that’s the case, then Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis should be on their radar.

With Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season more forward firepower will be needed at the Riverside and the latest update concerning Davis suggests he will be available.

According to Birmingham Live’s Ashley Preece, it is believed that the 24-year-old’s future at Villa Park is done.

He’s been in impressive form since joining Nottingham Forest on loan – scoring four times and providing two assists – and has proven a real asset at Championship level.

Former Boro boss Neil Warnock revealed on talkSPORT (12/01/2022 at 09:46am) a few months ago that the North East club were close to signing him previously and it would be a wise move for them to reignite that interest in the summer as his dynamism should make him a good fit for Wilder’s system.

Forest are likely to be frontrunners in the race for him in the summer given how he’s enjoyed his football at The City Ground but with his contract running until 2024, Villa are likely to want a decent return on the forward.

That could give Boro a chance of hijacking their Championship rivals’ move for Davis, which would be a no-brainer.

Not only could it solve an issue in Wilder’s squad by strengthening their forward options but it would weaken a potential promotion rival ahead of 2022/23.