Despite some injury setbacks, Lewis O'Brien's loan spell on Teesside has been a highly impressive one.

The 25-year-old central midfielder has played a pivotal role in Middlesbrough's end-of-season resurgence, with Michael Carrick's side set to fall just short of the play-off positions.

As such, the fanbase has become vocal in their desire to see the Nottingham Forest loanee put down his roots in the North East this summer, as Boro look to continue building a squad that is capable of ending their Premier League exile.

Those fans will be evermore enthused at the prospect of the former Huddersfield Town player making a permanent switch to the Riverside, after O'Brien revealed that he'd: "Love to come back," for another crack at promotion with the Teessiders.

This admittance of interest from O'Brien should kick Boro chiefs - if they hadn't already - into action, as they could ensure a proven Championship commodity is theirs before he can be stolen away.

A class act in the Championship for multiple seasons

During his playing days, current Boro boss Carrick was that sort of player that didn't always steal the spotlight in games, but his absence from the sides he played in was always felt.

O'Brien - albeit not quite at the same level - fits that mould too. A relentless worker who covers every blade of grass both in attack and defence, playing the dual role of opposition disruptor and attacking instigator.

This ability will be nothing new to the experienced Championship fan either, as he demonstrated his capability of controlling the midfield at a young age.

Indeed, O'Brien had already racked up over 163 EFL league appearances for Bradford City and Huddersfield town respectively - per Transfermarkt - between the ages of 19-22.

Lewis O'Brien 2021/22 Championship stats, per FotMob Successful dribbles Duels won Tackles won Recoveries 88 324 57 311

To underline his pedigree at second tier level further, his 88 successful dribbles put him in the top 99 percentile - meaning only 1% of players in his position scored better - in his 2021/22 Championship play-off final campaign with the Terriers.

His 324 duels won put him in the top 100 percentile, meaning no player scored better in that category that season, whilst his 57 tackles won and 311 recoveries placed him in the top 98.5% and 97% respectively.

Boro's natural Jonny Howson replacement

Fear not Boro fans, although captain Howson will be 36 years young by the time next season gets underway, there's been no obvious signs of regression this season and will have fully earnt a contract extension should one arrive in the summer.

But sooner rather than later he must have to stare his footballing mortality in the face, and when that day comes, Middlesbrough would be wise to have a ready-made successor to fill his boots.

Jonny Howson & Lewis O'Brien 2023/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Player Pass accuracy Tackles won % Duels won % Jonny Howson 85.4% 60.8% 49.5% Lewis O'Brien 87% 60% 54.4%

O'Brien may have made fewer league appearances than Howson has this season, but the data suggests that the Forest loanee is matching - and in some cases beating - the former Norwich City man's numbers in key aspects of the game.

In simpler terms, should the final chapter in a storied Middlesbrough career have been written for Howson, or in the event the veteran finally loses a step next season, O'Brien's skillset is incredibly similar to that of Howson's.

O'Brien has also shown another character trait that will draw comparisons to Howson - grit. That's after he spent five months rehabbing following surgery on a ruptured Achilles.

Therefore, with his prime years still ahead of him, O'Brien has already cemented himself as one of the Championship's smartest central midfield players in recent times, with a pinch of Premier League experience to hand with his parent club.

He's proven he can play a key role in leading a team to a play-off final campaign in the not so distant past, whilst seamlessly and effectively slotting into his role in Carrick's system.

And now with his desire to remain in the North East clear for all to see, Middlesbrough should be getting to work right away to secure his services for the foreseeable future.