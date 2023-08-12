Much of the murmurs coming from the Riverside Stadium this summer have pertained to the future of Chuba Akpom.

The forward enjoyed a truly phenomenal breakthrough against all odds, transforming from a player very much on the Middlesbrough periphery to the team's talismanic frontman, scoring 28 goals to swoop the Championship's Player of the Year award.

Those strikes propelled Boro to the play-offs too, where they had appeared arguably best-placed to reach the Premier League, although they fell to defeat against Coventry City in the semi-finals.

That failure to bring top-flight football back to Teesside for the first time in five years may well turn out to cost Michael Carrick the centrepiece of his side.

Their opening day defeat at home to Millwall displayed the reopened wounds following the loan returns of Aaron Ramsey, Ryan Giles and Cameron Archer, all of whom shone last term while temporarily cutting their teeth away from Premier League parent clubs.

And, with the transfer window increasingly intensifying ahead of the deadline at the end of this month, Carrick will no doubt be sweating over losing Akpom as well, who has been subjected to interminable interest all summer- which has not slowed down one bit.

In all truth, it is looking more and more likely that he will depart the North East, and should that happen, Middlesbrough simply must jump in to the current Joel Piroe transfer saga to source a replacement.

Latest transfer interest in Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom

Sheffield United, RC Lens and Ajax are all said to be locking horns for Akpom's signature, with the French side believed to have lodged an £8m offer.

That outlay is no doubt dictated by Akpom's contractual situation, as the attacker has just one year left on his current deal which has spelled further uncertainty over his future, and just what Boro should do about it.

However, it has been reported that Boro have slapped a £15m price tag upon Akpom, meaning that if they maintain their stance, Lens will have to raise their offer.

They will be playing in next season's Champions League, though, so they no doubt provide a tantalizing proposition that may be too appealing for Akpom to turn down.

Joel Piroe Swansea City transfer saga

Meanwhile, Swansea have endured a very similar set of circumstances involving their own 20-goal, soon-to-be-out-of-contract forward Joel Piroe.

He too has been strongly linked with a move all summer now, with Leeds United notably monitoring the Dutchman.

And in the wake of Swansea's midweek Carabao Cup victory over Northampton Town- in which Piroe scored twice- boss Michael Duff addressed the saga and provided a key update on the contractual conundrum at play.

"I know the club are talking to Joel," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I don't know where it's at- he has not said no, he has not said yes, and we have not had a bid.

"Until the club receive a bid, there is no question to be answered.

"We could probably save everybody a bit of time after every game by just not talking about it. Until it happens, it's a pointless conversation."

And while that has given some form of clarification on where things stand, it certainly does not imply that Piroe will be staying put, and an ultimatum will need to be reached sooner rather than later as Swansea will not want to lose him for free next summer under any circumstances.

Why would Swansea City's Joel Piroe be a good replacement for Chuba Akpom at Middlesbrough?

Piroe and Akpom both illustrate a rare footballing profile in comparison to other forwards at this level, although crucially, there are plenty of parallels between the two.

Despite their respective goal tallies, they are not out-and-out strikers- instead, they operated for much of last season in a free role just behind, due to their ability to pick the ball up in space and drive forward into key areas, along with being able to play off and interchange with others.

The decisive factor, though, is ultimately the goal threat that both Piroe and Akpom provide, with few players at this level capable of bettering it.

Make no mistake about it, Middlesbrough would dread to lose Akpom, but Piroe's multi-faceted skillset displays their best chance of filling his potential void, all the while weakening divisional rivals.