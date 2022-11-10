Middlesbrough should consider terminating transfer agreement in January: Opinion

Michael Carrick’s start to life at Middlesbrough has been a very good one – not perfect by any means but there is clear progress being made.

Boro have won seven points out of a possible 12 since the former England international and Manchester United man arrived to replace Chris Wilder in the dugout at the Riverside Stadium, and you get the sense that the only way is up for the club from now.

Carrick has changed the system to a back four, a big change from the three-back Wilder and Neil Warnock deployed for the most part, and it has given the chance for Isaiah Jones to flourish further up the pitch and Chuba Akpom to start in a withdrawn role off the main striker.

Both are working incredibly well in their new roles, but if there’s one individual who it isn’t perhaps working for, it’s Rodrigo Muniz.

Quiz: Which British club did Middlesbrough sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 BRITT ASSOMBALONGA NOTTINGHAM FOREST WATFORD

It was a deal 12 months in the making when he finally arrived on Teesside in August – the club had worked ever so hard to land him on a permanent basis from Flamengo in 2021, only to be gazumped by then-league rivals Fulham, who ended up taking him to Craven Cottage for a significant seven-figure fee.

The Brazilian ended up playing second fiddle to Aleksandar Mitrovic and because of Marco Silva’s one-striker system, the majority of Muniz’s 25 Championship outings were from the bench.

Boro however were able to offer the 21-year-old a way out of West London for the 2022-23 season and announced his arrival over two months ago, but it has not panned out as perhaps all would have liked.

14 appearances into Muniz’s time at the Riverside and he has netted just two goals, and both of those came in his first four outings in a Boro shirt – fans must have thought they had finally found a 20-goal a season striker ready to fire the club back to the Premier League.

10 further outings later though and Muniz is no closer to finding goal number three, and in five of his last six appearances he has only been utilised as a substitute – when Boro needed a goal against Bristol City last weekend as well he was left on the sidelines by Carrick.

That was not a good sign for Muniz’s future at Boro, and considering the club tried hard to sign both Jorgen Strand Larsen and Emil Riis for big fees in the summer, you could argue that the hierarchy will try and pursue such a big move once again in January to bolster that attack.

If Muniz isn’t fancied by Carrick and he’s not performing as well as expected, then it may be best to explore a mid-season termination with Fulham.

Most loan deals nowadays have a break clause in January to review things, and if Carrick is going to see Muniz as maybe even a third or fourth choice, then Fulham could find a better place for the striker to develop.

That would free up some wage budget for Boro to pursue another striker, which is seemingly needed as Akpom is the only one pulling up any trees this season – to the surprise of many.

Muniz’s days could very well be coming to an end in the North East – unless he is able to go on some kind of scoring streak in December when football returns from its month-long break for the FIFA World Cup.