Middlesbrough have been fantastic under Michael Carrick's stewardship and after a difficult start to the Championship campaign, they are now set for the second-tier play-offs.

Looking a strong outfit ahead of what is expected to be an exciting semi-final match-up against Coventry City over two legs, Boro possess what is perceived to be the advantage in having the second leg at their fortress of a home in the Riverside Stadium.

Being proactive in the way that the club approach transfer windows, the club's hierarchy, analysts and scouts will undoubtedly have started their preparation for the opening of the summer window.

Of course, the complication in planning for next season is not knowing what division they will be playing their football in next season, however, they will likely have lists of players that will be of interest if promotion is achieved?

Who should Middlesbrough target when the summer window opens?

Boro would likely bolster competition levels all over the pitch if they win Premier League promotion but looking at the squad as it is, and the injuries that they have picked up this season, you would think that their defensive reinforcements would rank rather high up their priority list.

Of course, Boro could potentially open themselves up to markets that are currently unavailable to them, but they will certainly be keeping a close eye to the EFL.

One player that they could make a move for if they are successful in the upcoming play-offs is 23-year-old Stoke City centre-back Ben Wilmot.

The young defender may have picked up a rather nasty back injury last month, but he has time on his side as he recovers and prepares himself for next season.

Why should Middlesbrough take a look at Ben Wilmot?

Stoke has emerged as a hotbed of defensive talent in recent seasons, with the likes of Nathan Collins, Harry Souttar and Leo Ostigard all impressing at the Bet 365 Stadium in recent seasons.

Wilmot, who also impressed in the presence of Souttar and Ostigard, has now become the main man in Stoke's backline and has not shirked his responsibilities.

A consistent and dominating central defender who has also shown a lot of versatility during his time with the Potters, a Premier League opportunity would be deserving.

He is also very comfortable in possession, showing positivity, bravery and accuracy in his progressive passing, which when all combined, make him an attractive prospect for a club like Middlesbrough.