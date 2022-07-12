Middlesbrough should consider capitalising on West Brom transfer stance: Opinion

Middlesbrough‘s transfer business so far this summer has been impressive – with Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Giles, and Liam Roberts representing smart additions – but there can be no denying that there’s a lot of work still to be done.

The area of most concern from a Boro perspective has to be the forward line. Boro were outscored by all of the teams in the Championship top six last season while only one of their attackers reached double figures in terms of goals.

Flo Balogun and Aaron Connolly weren’t quite the superb signings they looked in January but both have now returned to their parent clubs, leaving Chris Wilder short in the final third.

Plenty of players have been linked with a move to the Riverside but one that the Teessiders should be considering is West Bromwich Albion’s Callum Robinson.

The 27-year-old is not an out-and-out number nine but could certainly slot in as part of the front two in the 3-5-2 formation that Wilder favours while he could even drop into attacking midfield if necessary.

Robinson is not the 20-plus goal striker that many Boro fans will want but the North East club need to sign more than one new forward this summer and what the Republic of Ireland international does offer is a proven record in the Championship as both a goalscorer and a creator.

The 2021/22 campaign was not his best and West Brom struggled but the attacker still finished with 17 goal contributions (eight goals, nine assists), which is a fair few more than anyone in Wilder’s squad managed.

According to the Express&Star, Robinson is one of a number of players that the West Midlands club are willing to let go in the current window and it would be wise for Boro to consider capitalising on that.

The project at the Riverside is likely more attractive to the player than a return to Preston North End, who have also been linked, while they should be better set to make him an attractive offer.

Still just 27, Robinson has a lot left to give and could provide a bit of consistency in the final third.

He’s not the prolific goalscorer they admittedly need but he would certainly strengthen Wilder’s forward options.